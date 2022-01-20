Goa Election 2022: Full list of BJP candidates and their constituencies

The elections for the 40-member Goa Assembly will be held in single phase on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

The BJP has announced its candidate list for the 40-member Goa Assembly Elections 2022. The candidate list was announced by the party general secretary Arun Singh along with the state’s poll in-charge Devendra Fadnavis. The ruling party has fielded Chief Minister Pramod Sawant from the Sanquelim constituency. The party has fielded Savio Rodrigues from Velim and Deputy Chief Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar from the Margao seat. Former chief minister Manohar Parrikar’s son Utpal Parrikar, who wanted to contest the polls from the Panaji seat, has been left out of the first list. The party has fielded sitting MLA Atanasio Babush Monserrate from the seat. Health Minister Vishwajit Rane’s wife Divya Rane has been given a BJP ticket from the Poriem seat.

This time, the Goa assembly election is all set to be a multi-cornered contest with the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC). While AAP has announced that it will contest all the 40 seats, the TMC has allied with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP). The Congress has joined hands with Vijay Sardesai’s Goa Forward Party (GFP). The contest has become even more interesting after the Shiv Sena-NCP announced to jointly contest the polls on a number of seats.

Goa Assembly Election 2022: Full list of BJP candidates and their constituencies

Constituency—————Candidate Name

Mandrem——————-Dayanand Raghunath Sopte

Pernem———————Pravin Prabhakar Arlekar

Tivim————————Neelkant Ramnath Harlamkar

Mapusa——————–Joshua Peter D’Souza

Siolim———————–Dayanand Rayu Mandrekar

Saligao———————Jayesh Vidyadhar Salgaonkar

Prvorim——————–Rohan Ashok Khaunte

Aldona———————Gelnn John E Souza Ticlo

Panaji———————-Atanasio Monserratte

Teleigao——————-Jennifer Monserratte

St Andre——————-Francisco Silveira

Mayem———————Premender Vishnu Shet

Sanquelim—————–Pramod Sawant

Porien———————-Dr Divya Vishwajit Rane

Valpoi———————–Vishwajit Pratap Singh Rane

Priol————————Govind Shepu Guade

Ponda———————-Ravi Sitaram Naik

Shiroda——————–Subhash Ankush Shirodkar

Marcaim——————-Sudesh Bhingi

Mormugao—————–Milind Sagun Naik

Vasco-Da-Gama———Krishna Viswambhar Salkar

Dabolim——————Mauvin Heliodoro Godinho

Nuvem——————-Datta Vishnu Borkar

Fatorda——————Damodar Gajanan Naik

Margao——————Manohar Trimbak Azgaonkar

Benaulim—————-Damodar Narvinva Bandodkar

Navelim——————Ullas Yashwant Tuenkar

Cuncolim—————-Calfasio Dias

Velim———————Savio Rodrigues

Quepem—————–Chandrakhant Raghu Kavlekar

Curchorem————–Nilesh Joao Cabral

Sanvordem————-Ganesh Gaonkar

Sanguem—————Subhash Phal Desai

Canacona————–Ramesh Bombo Tawadkar

The elections for the 40-member Goa Assembly will be held in single phase on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.