Goa Election 2022: Full list of BJP candidates and their constituencies

The BJP has announced its candidate list for the 40-member Goa Assembly Elections 2022. The candidate list was announced by the party general secretary Arun Singh along with the state’s poll in-charge Devendra Fadnavis. The ruling party has fielded Chief Minister Pramod Sawant from the Sanquelim constituency. The party has fielded Savio Rodrigues from Velim and Deputy Chief Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar from the Margao seat. Former chief minister Manohar Parrikar’s son Utpal Parrikar, who wanted to contest the polls from the Panaji seat, has been left out of the first list. The party has fielded sitting MLA Atanasio Babush Monserrate from the seat. Health Minister Vishwajit Rane’s wife Divya Rane has been given a BJP ticket from the Poriem seat.
This time, the Goa assembly election is all set to be a multi-cornered contest with the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC). While AAP has announced that it will contest all the 40 seats, the TMC has allied with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP). The Congress has joined hands with Vijay Sardesai’s Goa Forward Party (GFP). The contest has become even more interesting after the Shiv Sena-NCP announced to jointly contest the polls on a number of seats.
Goa Assembly Election 2022: Full list of BJP candidates and their constituencies
Constituency—————Candidate Name
Mandrem——————-Dayanand Raghunath Sopte
Pernem———————Pravin Prabhakar Arlekar
Tivim————————Neelkant Ramnath Harlamkar
Mapusa——————–Joshua Peter D’Souza
Siolim———————–Dayanand Rayu Mandrekar
Saligao———————Jayesh Vidyadhar Salgaonkar
Prvorim——————–Rohan Ashok Khaunte
Aldona———————Gelnn John E Souza Ticlo
Panaji———————-Atanasio Monserratte
Teleigao——————-Jennifer Monserratte
St Andre——————-Francisco Silveira
Mayem———————Premender Vishnu Shet
Sanquelim—————–Pramod Sawant
Porien———————-Dr Divya Vishwajit Rane
Valpoi———————–Vishwajit Pratap Singh Rane
Priol————————Govind Shepu Guade
Ponda———————-Ravi Sitaram Naik
Shiroda——————–Subhash Ankush Shirodkar
Marcaim——————-Sudesh Bhingi
Mormugao—————–Milind Sagun Naik
Vasco-Da-Gama———Krishna Viswambhar Salkar
Dabolim——————Mauvin Heliodoro Godinho
Nuvem——————-Datta Vishnu Borkar
Fatorda——————Damodar Gajanan Naik
Margao——————Manohar Trimbak Azgaonkar
Benaulim—————-Damodar Narvinva Bandodkar
Navelim——————Ullas Yashwant Tuenkar
Cuncolim—————-Calfasio Dias
Velim———————Savio Rodrigues
Quepem—————–Chandrakhant Raghu Kavlekar
Curchorem————–Nilesh Joao Cabral
Sanvordem————-Ganesh Gaonkar
Sanguem—————Subhash Phal Desai
Canacona————–Ramesh Bombo Tawadkar
The elections for the 40-member Goa Assembly will be held in single phase on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.