Goa Election 2022 Dates, results, full schedule

Goa Assembly Election 2022 Voting Date, Exit Polls and Results: The Election Commission of India will today announce the poll dates for 40 seats of the Goa assembly. The announcement of poll dates comes after a consensus was found among all political parties for holding the polls. The elections are likely to be held in a single phase with stricter COVID-19 guidelines.

While the BJP is the ruling party in Goa, in opposition are Goa Forward Party, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Congress and debutant Aam Aadmi Party as well as the Trinamool Congress.

The EC is also likely to revise its guidelines for campaigning. New guidelines for voters are also expected.

Goa Assembly Election 2022 Full Schedule (**To be updated)

Issue of Notification:

Last Date of Nomination:

Scrutiny of Nomination:

Last date of withdrawal of candidature:

Date of polls:

Goa Assembly Election 2022: Full List of constituencies

Mandrem

Pernem

Bicholim

Tivim

Mapusa

Siolim

Saligao

Calangute

Porvorim

Aldona

Panaji

Taleigao

St. Cruz

St. Andre

Cumbarjua

Maem

Sanquelim

Poriem

Valpoi

Priol

Ponda

Siroda

Marcaim

Mormugao

Vasco-da-gama

Dabolim

Cortalim

Nuvem

Curtorim

Fatorda

Margao

Benaulim

Navelim

Cuncolim

Velim

Quepem

Curchorem

Sanvordem

Sanguem

Canacona

In 2017, voting for the Goa assembly elections was held on February 4 and the results were declared on March 11. Then, Congress had won 17 seats while the BJP had bagged 13 seats. However, the BJP had managed to form a government by allying with regional parties and later 10 Congress MLA had joined the BJP in 2019.