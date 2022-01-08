Goa Election 2022 Dates, results, full schedule

Goa Assembly Election 2022 Voting Date, Exit Polls and Results: The Election Commission of India will today announce the poll dates for 40 seats of the Goa assembly. The announcement of poll dates comes after a consensus was found among all political parties for holding the polls. The elections are likely to be held in a single phase with stricter COVID-19 guidelines.
While the BJP is the ruling party in Goa, in opposition are Goa Forward Party, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Congress and debutant Aam Aadmi Party as well as the Trinamool Congress.
The EC is also likely to revise its guidelines for campaigning. New guidelines for voters are also expected.
Goa Assembly Election 2022: Full List of constituencies
Mandrem
Pernem
Bicholim
Tivim
Mapusa
Siolim
Saligao
Calangute
Porvorim
Aldona
Panaji
Taleigao
St. Cruz
St. Andre
Cumbarjua
Maem
Sanquelim
Poriem
Valpoi
Priol
Ponda
Siroda
Marcaim
Mormugao
Vasco-da-gama
Dabolim
Cortalim
Nuvem
Curtorim
Fatorda
Margao
Benaulim
Navelim
Cuncolim
Velim
Quepem
Curchorem
Sanvordem
Sanguem
Canacona
In 2017, voting for the Goa assembly elections was held on February 4 and the results were declared on March 11. Then, Congress had won 17 seats while the BJP had bagged 13 seats. However, the BJP had managed to form a government by allying with regional parties and later 10 Congress MLA had joined the BJP in 2019.