  • MORE MARKET STATS

Goa Election 2022 Dates, results, full schedule

Goa Assembly Election 2022 Date, Time and Results: In 2017, voting for the Goa assembly elections was held on February 4 and the results were declared on March 11.

Written By FE Online
Goa Assembly Election 2022 Date, Time and Results: A four cornered fight is expected in Goa among the BJP, Congress-GFP, TMC-MGP and AAP.

Goa Assembly Election 2022 Voting Date, Exit Polls and Results: The Election Commission of India will today announce the poll dates for 40 seats of the Goa assembly. The announcement of poll dates comes after a consensus was found among all political parties for holding the polls. The elections are likely to be held in a single phase with stricter COVID-19 guidelines.

While the BJP is the ruling party in Goa, in opposition are Goa Forward Party, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Congress and debutant Aam Aadmi Party as well as the Trinamool Congress.

The EC is also likely to revise its guidelines for campaigning. New guidelines for voters are also expected.

Goa Assembly Election 2022 Full Schedule (**To be updated)

Issue of Notification:
Last Date of Nomination:
Scrutiny of Nomination:
Last date of withdrawal of candidature:
Date of polls:

Goa Assembly Election 2022: Full List of constituencies
Mandrem
Pernem
Bicholim
Tivim
Mapusa
Siolim
Saligao
Calangute
Porvorim
Aldona
Panaji
Taleigao
St. Cruz
St. Andre
Cumbarjua
Maem
Sanquelim
Poriem
Valpoi
Priol
Ponda
Siroda
Marcaim
Mormugao
Vasco-da-gama
Dabolim
Cortalim
Nuvem
Curtorim
Fatorda
Margao
Benaulim
Navelim
Cuncolim
Velim
Quepem
Curchorem
Sanvordem
Sanguem
Canacona

In 2017, voting for the Goa assembly elections was held on February 4 and the results were declared on March 11. Then, Congress had won 17 seats while the BJP had bagged 13 seats. However, the BJP had managed to form a government by allying with regional parties and later 10 Congress MLA had joined the BJP in 2019.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

More Stories on
Goa