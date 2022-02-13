Goa Election 2022: Over 11 lakh electors to decide fate of 301 candidates tomorrow

Goa Election 2022 Result Date: The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Goa Election 2022: Over 11 lakh electors will exercise their franchise tomorrow, i.e. February 14, to decide the fate of 301 candidates who are in the fray for the 40 Assembly seats. While the main contest is between the ruling BJP and Opposition Congress, the poll-battles has turned multi-cornered this time with the entry of Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena-NCP alliance. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which contested the 2017 polls, is again contesting the polls alone and has fielded 39 candidates as one nomination of its candidate was rejected. While Congress has joined hands with the Goa Forward Party (GFP), the TMC is contesting the polls in alliance with Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Pary (MGP). The Revolutionary Goans, Goencho Swabhimaan Party, Jai Mahabharat Party and Sambhaji Brigade are also in the poll fray, besides 68 independent candidates.

According to the State Election Commission, all necessary arrangements are in place for the polls. Voting will be held by adhering to the Covid-19 guidelines and hand gloves will be provided to the electors to check the spread of COVID-19. There are 105 ‘all-women’ polling booths were set up in the state for the convenience of female voters. Chief Electoral Officer Kunal said the average number of eligible voters per booth in the state is 672. There are eight polling booths managed by differently-abled people, while 11 are eco-friendly booths (discouraging use of plastic).

The Election Commission has also constituted 81 flying squads to ensure free and fair polls. The prominent candidates in the fray include Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (BJP), Leader of the Opposition Digambar Kamat (Congress), former CMs Churchill Alemao (TMC), Ravi Naik (BJP), Laxmikant Parsekar (independent), former deputy CMs Vijai Sardesai (GFP) and Sudin Dhavalikar (MGP), late CM Manohar Parrikar’s son Utpal Parrikar and AAP’s CM face Amit Paleker.

