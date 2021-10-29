Goa Election 2022: Big boost for TMC! Actor Nafisa Ali, Tennis veteran Leander Paes join hands with Mamata Banerjee

The Trinamool Congress is trying to establish its foot in the coastal state.

Goa Elections 2022: Months ahead of assembly elections in Goa, the Trinamool Congress has got a big boost in the state. Today, actor Nafisa Ali and tennis veteran Leander Paes joined the Trinamool Congress in presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Panaji. Banerjee, who is in Goa on a three-day visit, welcomed Ali and Paes into the party fold. It may be recalled that Ali had contested the 2004 Lok Sabha elections from South Kolkata against Banerjee.

The Trinamool Congress is trying to establish its foot in the coastal state. The BJP is the ruling party in the state while Congress and Goa Forward Party are in opposition.

“We warmly welcome Nafisa Ali and Mrinalini Deshprabhu into our Goa Trinamool Congress family who joined us today in the presence of our Hon’ble Chairperson Mamata Banerjee and Hon’ble Rajya Sabha MP,” said the AITC.

We warmly welcome Nafisa Ali and Mrinalini Deshprabhu into our Goa Trinamool Congress family who joined us today in the presence of our Hon'ble Chairperson @MamataOfficial and Hon'ble Rajya Sabha MP @derekobrienmp. https://t.co/g78wae69pT — AITC Goa (@AITC4Goa) October 29, 2021

It also welcomes Paes into the party fold. “We are extremely delighted to share that Shri Leander Paes joined us today in the presence of our Hon’ble Chairperson Mamata Banerjee! Together, we shall ensure that every single person in this nation sees the Dawn of Democracy that we have been waiting for since 2014!” said the party.

We are extremely delighted to share that Shri @Leander joined us today in the presence of our Hon'ble Chairperson @MamataOfficial! Together, we shall ensure that every single person in this nation sees the Dawn of Democracy that we have been waiting for since 2014! — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) October 29, 2021

Mamata Banerjee today also interacted with the fishermen community in Malim Jetty of Betim village. She listened to the issues of the community and assured her complete support and stated that the TMC shall fight for the upliftment of the community.

Banerjee is likely to address a press conference tomorrow followed by a visit to Basilica of Bom Jesus at Old Goa and Bodgeshwar Temple at Mapusa.