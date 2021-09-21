Goa Election 2022: AAP promises 80% reservation to locals, Rs 3000 unemployment allowance to youth if elected to power

Kejriwal alleged that while Goa is blessed with natural resources and natural wonders, political parties like BJP and the Congress have left no stone unturned to exploit it.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was in Goa today for Aam Aadmi Party’s poll campaign, today promised several welfare measures ahead of the next year’s assembly elections. Kejriwal said that if AAP comes to power in the state, it will provide 80 per cent reservation for Goans in private jobs and Rs 3000 monthly unemployment allowance to youth till they get a job.

Arvind Kejriwal also said that AAP will give Rs 5000 per month to families affected by the mining ban, Rs 5000 per month to families unemployed due to lack of tourism, a sector that suffered significant losses due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Interestingly, Arvind Kejriwal had openly raised his voice against a coal mining project in Goa last year. “Goans camping day n nite to #savemollem and stop #coalprojects. FIRs done against many Goans incl AAP volunteers. Muzzling protests and lodging FIR will not dampen spirit of Goans to save Goa from being a coal hub. Govts shud not implement projects against the wishes of people (sic),” Kejriwal had said on Twitter.

Goans camping day n nite to #savemollem and stop #coalprojects. FIRs done against many Goans incl AAP volunteers. Muzzling protests and lodging FIR will not dampen spirit of Goans to save Goa from being a coal hub. Govts shud not implement projects against the wishes of people. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 9, 2020

Taking a cue from BJP’s Tripura poll plank, the AAP also promised jobs to one person in every family. The AAP chief said that the party will provide jobs to Goans without recommendation, a practice he claimed is rampant under BJP rule. “Youth told me that if one wants a government job here, they need to know any minister, MLA. It’s not possible to get a government job in Goa without bribe/recommendation. We’ll end this. Goa’s youth will have right over government jobs,” said Kejriwal.

My 7 Guarantees for Goa's youth ▪️Jobs for Goans, not just for MLA's relatives

▪️1 Job/family for unemployed

▪️3000/month until then

▪️80% pvt jobs reserved for Goans

▪️5000/month for unemployed in tourism due to COVID

▪️5000/month for mining ban affected

▪️Skill University — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 21, 2021

Kejriwal said that the party will open new hospitals, Village Clinics on the line of Mohalla clinics, will build better roads, schools and create unlimited tourism opportunities in order to provide jobs to every house.

◆ How will there be jobs in Goa? When AAP comes to power, it will open

????New Hospitals

????Village Clinics

????Better roads

????Schools

????Unlimited tourism opportunities#KejriwalKiJobGuarantee — Aam Aadmi Party Goa (@AAPGoa) September 21, 2021

The Delhi CM asked Goans to vote for original rather than ‘duplicate’ in a dig at CM Pramod Sawant’s announcement of free water and doorstep services for various schemes. Kejriwal also promised to build a Skill University in Goa where children will be able to learn their preferred skill after class 12th so that they can become employable.

Two days ago, Arvind Kejriwal had made similar promises in Uttarakhand as well. “My 6 guarantees to the people of Uttarakhand, if AAP government is formed – employment to every household, Rs 5,000 unemployment allowance until one gets job, 80% reservation for people of Uttarakhand in jobs, 1 lakh government jobs in 6 months, job portal for jobs in private sector, and Formation of Ministry of Employment and Migration to stop migration,” Kejriwal had said.

उत्तराखंडवासियों को मेरी 6 गारंटी, AAP की सरकार बनने पर ▪️हर घर रोज़गार

▪️तब तक हर महीने 5 हज़ार

▪️नौकरियों में उत्तराखंडियों को 80% आरक्षण

▪️6 महीने में 1 लाख सरकारी नौकरी

▪️प्राइवेट सेक्टर में नौकरियों के लिए जॉब पोर्टल

▪️पलायन रोकने के लिए रोज़गार एवं पलायन मंत्रालय का गठन — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 19, 2021

