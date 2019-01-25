Rs 2000 fine, imprisonment for drinking in public in Goa, Cabinet approves proposal

Be ready to cough up Rs 2000 or for an imprisonment of up to three months if you are caught drinking or cooking in public in Goa. The decision to impose the penalty came during a meeting of the state Cabinet at the Secretariat on Thursday.

“We have made amendments in the Tourism Act, drinking or cooking in public will attract a fine of Rs. 2000 or imprisonment for three months. The Bill is yet to be passed in the Assembly, we will also issue an advisory,” Tourism Minister of Goa Manohar Ajgaonkar said while briefing reporters.

He also added that the tourists breaking the law in larger groups would have to cough up a fine of up to Rs 10,000 and also face imprisonment if they “continue to defy the new law.”

No person is allowed to carry bottles or drink alcohol on Goa beaches and tourist places. Cooking food in the open has also been forbidden and these offences will beget a fine of Rs 2,000, Ajgaonkar was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Ajgaonkar further said that the scale of offence will deepen if the fine is not paid and the person will be arrested and imprisoned for three months. The above amendments will be presented in the upcoming three-day budget session of the Goa Assembly.