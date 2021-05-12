Goa court to pronounce verdict in Tarun Tejpal case on May 19

The Goa crime branch had filed a charge sheet against Tejpal.

A sessions court in Goa on Wednesday said it will pronounce the verdict in the Tarun Tejpal case on May 19. The former Tehelka editor-in-chief is accused of sexually assaulting a female colleague inside the elevator of a luxury hotel in Goa in 2013.

The additional district court was to pronounce the verdict on April 27 but judge Kshama Joshi had adjourned the verdict to May 12.

The court on Wednesday said the latest adjournment was due to lack of staff due to the coronavirus pandemic. The court is working with only 15 per cent staff, it added. The Goa police registered an FIR against Tejpal in November 2013 following which he was arrested.

He has been out on bail since May 2014. The Goa crime branch had filed a charge sheet against Tejpal. He faced trial under IPC sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 376(2)(f) (person in position of authority over women, committing rape) and 376(2)k) (rape by person in position of control).

He had earlier moved the Bombay High Court, seeking a stay on the framing of charges against him, but his petition was dismissed.