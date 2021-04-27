  • MORE MARKET STATS

Goa court to pronounce verdict in Tarun Tejpal case on May 12

April 27, 2021 1:11 PM

The former Tehelka editor-in-chief is accused of sexually assaulting a female colleague inside the elevator of a luxury hotel in Goa in 2013.

The Goa crime branch had filed a charge sheet against Tejpal.

A sessions court in Goa on Tuesday said it will pronounce the verdict in the Tarun Tejpal case on May 12. The former Tehelka editor-in-chief is accused of sexually assaulting a female colleague inside the elevator of a luxury hotel in Goa in 2013. The additional district court was to pronounce the verdict on Tuesday. Judge Kshama Joshi adjourned the verdict to May 12.

Public prosecutor Fransisco Tavares said the judge made the announcement without citing a reason for the postponement of the judgement. The Goa police registered an FIR against Tejpal in November 2013 following which he was arrested.
He has been out on bail since May 2014. The Goa crime branch had filed a charge sheet against Tejpal.

He faced trial under IPC sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 376(2)(f) (person in position of authority over women, committing rape) and 376(2)k) (rape by person in position of control).

He had earlier moved the Bombay High Court, seeking a stay on the framing of charges against him, but his petition was dismissed.

