COVID-19: Goa Congress demands judicial probe into ‘mysterious’ death of two patients at govt hospital

Goa Congress chief chief Girish Chodankar.

Goa Coronavirus Death: The Congress party has demanded a judicial probe into the deaths of two persons who were admitted to the isolation ward of the Goa Medical College and Hospital. Party’s state unit chief Girish Chodankar claimed that the two persons including a woman who died were in the isolation ward meant for those exposed to coronavirus. Both, he said, were declared negative for Covid-19 infection. The Goa Medical College and Hospital is a designated Covid-1 facility in the state.

“The two persons were declared coronavirus negative. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant should make public the autopsy reports of all those who died of respiratory ailments since March 1 this year and clear doubts of people. He should tell us if protocols for COVID-19 deaths are being followed in Goa,” he said.

He also said that the government should stop an internal enquiry into the death of two-time Congress MLA Jitendra Deshprabhu, which he termed as a farce, and order an independent probe headed by a retired high court judge. He alleged that Deshprabhu died due to negligence of hospital authorities.

“Nothing has changed in GMC as another death was reported there which was similar to Jitendra Deshprabhu’s death. We demand an impartial judicial inquiry into the mysterious deaths in the isolation ward since lockdown was announced. How can the GMC make enquiries about itself?” he questioned.

Chodankar said the Chief Minister and the Health Minister must come clean on whether all the protocols and globally laid down procedures on the death of COVID-19 suspects had been conducted in the state.

“GMC authorities ought to explain as to why so many people with respiratory illness are mysteriously dying soon after they are brought to GMC and should spell out the treatment and services they are offering to such patients,” he said.

Goa is currently a green zone with not a single active Covid-19 case in the state. According to the Union Health Ministry data, Goa had reported seven positive coronavirus cases.