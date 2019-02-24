Goa cops gear up to ensure safety of Jammu and Kashmir residents

By: | Published: February 24, 2019 4:18 AM

Senior Goa police officers have been directed to ensure safety of Jammu and Kashmir residents staying in the coastal state, in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack.

Goa cops gear up to ensure safety of Jammu and Kashmir residents (File photo)Goa cops gear up to ensure safety of Jammu and Kashmir residents (File photo)

Senior Goa police officers have been directed to ensure safety of Jammu and Kashmir residents staying in the coastal state, in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack. State Director General of Police (DGP) Muktesh Chander Friday said superintendents of police from North Goa and South Goa districts and Special Branch have been directed to take necessary steps. “Police officers have been directed to take cognisance of any issue raised by the Jammu and Kashmir residents,” the DGP said.

READ ALSO | Brewing trouble: Facebook to face probe on sensitive data access from apps

The instructions came against the backdrop of various incidents in parts of the country wherein students of Jammu and Kashmir were either intimidated or forced to leave colleges amidst national outrage over the Pulwama incident in which 40 jawans of the CRPF were killed in a blast triggered by a suicide bomber on February 14.

Hearing a plea, the Supreme Court on February 22 directed chief secretaries and DGPs of 11 states to take “prompt” and necessary action to prevent incidents of threat, assault and social boycott of Kashmiris in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack. Goa does not figure in the list of 11 states. PTI RPS Kashmiri businessmen sell handicrafts, gemstones, carpets and other exotic articles in South Goa’s Canacona, known for its beautiful beaches.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Goa cops gear up to ensure safety of Jammu and Kashmir residents
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition