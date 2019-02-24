Goa cops gear up to ensure safety of Jammu and Kashmir residents (File photo)

Senior Goa police officers have been directed to ensure safety of Jammu and Kashmir residents staying in the coastal state, in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack. State Director General of Police (DGP) Muktesh Chander Friday said superintendents of police from North Goa and South Goa districts and Special Branch have been directed to take necessary steps. “Police officers have been directed to take cognisance of any issue raised by the Jammu and Kashmir residents,” the DGP said.

The instructions came against the backdrop of various incidents in parts of the country wherein students of Jammu and Kashmir were either intimidated or forced to leave colleges amidst national outrage over the Pulwama incident in which 40 jawans of the CRPF were killed in a blast triggered by a suicide bomber on February 14.

Hearing a plea, the Supreme Court on February 22 directed chief secretaries and DGPs of 11 states to take “prompt” and necessary action to prevent incidents of threat, assault and social boycott of Kashmiris in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack. Goa does not figure in the list of 11 states. PTI RPS Kashmiri businessmen sell handicrafts, gemstones, carpets and other exotic articles in South Goa’s Canacona, known for its beautiful beaches.