Goa Congress demands better security for Manohar Parrikar. Here’s why

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee has requested President Ram Nath Kovind to enhance the security cover Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. The Congress has given the reason that there may be a threat to Goa chief minister’s life as he, as per the party, possesses files about Rafale deal. “There may be attempts on his life to obtain files from those who want that details of Rafale deal should not come in public domain as corruption in the deal will be proved,” the Goa Congress wrote in its letter to the President.

The request from the Goa Congress comes amid controversy over a purported audiotape of a Goa minister on the Rafale deal. As per Congress’ claim, Goa minister Vishwajit Rane is purportedly heard telling an unidentified person that Parrikar has Rafale files, due to which, he has managed to continue in the chair.

Both Parrikar and Rane have claimed that the tape is “doctored”. On the other hand, Congress’ Goa unit chief Girish Chodankar has claimed the audio clip is authentic and said the unidentified person in it is a journalist. “That time, we had doubts Parrikar had secret (Rafale) documents due to which he has managed to retain the chair. After the Cabinet meeting – in which the issue was reportedly discussed, our doubts were confirmed,” he added.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi had also raked up the issue of tapes in the Parliament. Chodankar claimed that the BJP members were “terrified” of the clip, in which Goa minister Vishwajit Rane purportedly told someone that former defence minister Manohar Parrikar had a Rafale file in his bedroom.