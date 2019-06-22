Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Union minister Smriti Irani visit Amethi

Former village head Surendra Singh was killed on May 25. "We are saddened at the death of Singh. He was a devoted party worker and the party stands with his family," Sawant told reporters after meeting the family.

Pramod Sawant and Smriti Irani Amethi visit, Pramod Sawant Amethi visit, Amethi's Barolia village, Barolia village, Smriti Irani Amethi visit, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Smriti IraniSawant was accompanied by Irani, who is on her first planned visit to her constituency after defeating Congress President (ANI Photo)

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Union minister Smriti Irani visited Amethi’s Barolia village on Saturday to meet family members of BJP worker Surendra Singh, who was killed recently.

Former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar had adopted Barolia in 2015 as a Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh. “We are saddened at the death of Singh. He was a devoted party worker and the party stands with his family,” Sawant told reporters after meeting the family. “Manohar Parrikar had adopted this village. If UP government wants, we will work on education, health, roads, water and other problems in this village in his (Parrikar’s) memory,” the Goa Chief Minister said.

Former village head Surendra Singh was killed on May 25. Sawant was accompanied by Irani, who is on her first planned visit to her constituency after defeating Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

