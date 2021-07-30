Goa CM Pramod Sawant clarifies after backlash over remarks on gang-rape of 2 minor girls

Goa MLA and former Deputy CM Vijay Sardesai had hit out at Pramod Sawant saying that the CM owes an apology to the parents for his irresponsible statement.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant today clarified that his remarks about the unfortunate gang-rape incident was taken out of context and said that his government is committed to the safety and security of women and children. On Wednesday, making a statement in the state assembly, Sawant had said that parents need to introspect on why their children were out there on the beach late at night. He also said that parents have a responsibility to ensure the safety of their children.

“My statement about the unfortunate incident was taken out of context. Both as head of a responsible government and as a father of a 14-year-old daughter, I was deeply pained and disturbed over the incident. The pain of this incident is inexplicable,” said Sawant.

The Goa CM clarified that at no point, he has tried to deny the right to the security provided by our law. “Goa Police has been truly a professional force especially when it comes to the security of women and children. They have already acted swiftly and arrested the accused,” said the CM.

Sawant also said he will ensure that the culprits get the most stringent punishment under the law and added that the safety of our citizens is always the government’s top priority.

Goa MLA and former Deputy CM Vijay Sardesai had hit out at Sawant saying that the CM owes an apology to the parents for his irresponsible statement. “He should have assured them of timely action to prevent such crimes.” Sardesai had said.

Aam Aadmi Party was also quick to slam the CM for his controversial statement. It said that the BJP will be taught a lesson by the Goans for its regressive mentality and failure.

Four men, one of them a driver with the agriculture department, allegedly posed as policemen and raped two girls after beating up the boys who were with them on Benaulim beach on Sunday. All the accused have been arrested.