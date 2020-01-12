Goa CM Pramod Sawant asks BJP workers to start preparations for 2022 polls, sets target of 30 seats

Published: January 12, 2020 3:06:54 PM

"Everyone has seen the ups and downs the party has faced in last several years. We formed a government in 2017 with just 13 seats. Our strength rose from 13 to 27 due to the blessing of late Manohar Parrikar," he said.

Goa CM, Pramod Sawant, BJP workers, Assembly polls, Sadanand Tanavade, Goa BJP chief, Zilla Panchayat elections

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday asked BJP workers to prepare for Assembly polls scheduled in 25 months time and set a target of winning 30 seats in the 40-member House. He was addressing a party convention after the announcement of Sadanand Tanavade’s name as Goa BJP chief.

“The future responsibility is of the workers. In the 2022 Assembly polls, around 25 months away, we must aim to win 30 seats. For this, each person must work very hard,” he said. He also asked them to start preparing for Zilla Panchayat elections to be held in March.

