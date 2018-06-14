Goa CM Manohar Parrikar returns from US after two months, to arrive in Panaji shortly

File pic of Manohar Parrikar

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar today returned to India from the US where he was for two months for treatment to advanced pancreatic cancer. News agency ANI reported that the senior BJP leader landed at Mumbai airport this afternoon and is likely to fly to his home state Goa soon.

A senior official at the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) had on Wednesday informed that Parrikar will fly from the US to Mumbai and from Mumbai to Goa on Thursday. According to reports, Parrikar will meet the Council of Ministers on Friday and attend the Revolution Day on June 18 organised by the Home department of the Goa government. The memorandum issued by the Home department fot the Revolution Day states that at 8.50 am on June 18, CM Parrikar will arrive at the Martyr’s Memorial.

Parrikar was admitted thrice to Mumbai-based Lilavati hospital and Goa Medical College before being flown to the US for a detailed treatment. Before leaving the country, he had formed a cabinet advisory committee of three members to guide the state administration on governance and other issues, in his absence. He has been monitoring the affairs of the state from the US.

The tenure of the cabinet advisory committee comprising Francis D’Souza (BJP), Vijai Sardesai (Goa Forward Party) and Sudin Dhavalikar (Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party) will expire on June 30. According to a PTI report, Parrikar is likely to chair a cabinet meeting on June 15. Citing sources, the PTI report added that all ministers have been asked to attend the meeting on Friday. Of the 11 members in the state cabinet, two are currently not in the state. While Power Minister Pandurang Madkaikar remains hospitalised in Mumbai after suffering brain stroke, Urban Development Minister Francis D’Souza is in Portugal on vacation.

The Chief Minister was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on February 15 and was discharged on February 22. He returned to Goa on the same day to present the Budget. On February 25, he was admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital and was discharged four days later. He again went to Mumbai on March 5 for check up from where he was referred to the US.