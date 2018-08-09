​​​
Goa CM Manohar Parrikar to fly to US for medical treatment on August 10

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will leave for the United States of America on August 10 for a medical check-up and return on August 17, a senior official said today.

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will leave for the United States of America on August 10 for a medical check-up and return on August 17, a senior official said today. Parrikar (62) is suffering from a pancreatic ailment and had, earlier, flown to the US on March 7 for treatment.

He returned to the country on June 14. A statement from the Chief Minister’s Office today informed that Parrikar would not be available in the state between August 10-17.

A senior CMO official said that Parrikar would be leaving for Mumbai tonight from where he is scheduled to fly to the USA for medical treatment.

