Goa Cabinet Ministers List 2022: Full list of ministers in Pramod Sawant cabinet and their portfolios

Pramod Sawant — a three-time MLA — on Monday took oath as the Chief Minister of Goa for the second time in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries. This is his second consecutive term as CM. He became the chief minister for the first time in March 2019 after the demise of then chief minister Manohar Parrikar.

Along with Sawant, eight newly elected MLAs also took as ministers in the new Cabinet. Here is the full list of ministers in the new Goa Cabinet:

Vishwajit Rane

Mauvin Godinho

Ravi Naik

Nilesh Cabral

Subhash Shirodkar

Rohan Khaunte

Govind Gaude

Atanasio Monserrate

Besides chief minister, the Goa cabinet can have 11 more ministers. This is the second time that Goa’s chief minister was sworn in outside the Raj Bhavan premises. In 2012, Manohar Parrikar had taken oath as the CM at Campal ground in the state capital Panaji after the BJP emerged as the single largest party in the House.

In the recently concluded state polls, the BJP won 20 seats, one short of the majority in the 40-member House. Three independent MLAs and two legislators of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) have extended support to the BJP.

(The list will be updated with portfolios of Cabinet ministers as and when they are announced.)