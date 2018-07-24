Goa BJP’s answer to Congress’ puppet jibe at Parrikar: Rahul stooped low, behaved like a loafer in House

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi stooped low in the Parliament and behaved like a loafer.

Days after Congress jibed that Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has become a puppet at the hand of his coalition partners in state, the Bharatiya Janata Party has hit back saying that its former which is a puppet at the hands of Gandhi family in the state. The party also said that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi stooped low in the Parliament and behaved like a loafer.

Goa BJP spokesman Dattaprasad Naik slammed Gandhi and said that he lacked understanding of issues related to the people of the country and, therefore, he hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then winked like a “loafer” in the Lower House.

The BJP’s attack on Gandhi came a day after Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar called Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar a “kathputli” (puppet) in the hands of coalition partners. Chodankar, during a presser, had lambasted Parrikar over his failure to take action on the issue of chemically-laced fish being sold in Goa’s markets.

“I would request the Goa Congress to support their central party office in finding a credible leader for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as their President Rahul Gandhi is finding it difficult to grab headlines and had to stoop down to cheap gimmicks,” Naik was quoted as saying by the news agency Press Trust of India.

Naik was referring to Gandhi’s hug to Prime Minister Modi in Parliament during a debate on the no-confidence motion against the government on Friday. “Rahul Gandhi, who does not have substance or understanding of the issues related to the people of India, had to resort to hugging the PM in the temple of democracy and then winking like a loafer,” the spokesman said.

Naik further said that only loafers have been seen winking at girls in colleges in the past and never such a shameful act has happened in the Parliament. “It is a shame that today the Congress party has become a kathputli in the hands of the Gandhi family,” he said.