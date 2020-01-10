Goa BJP to get new chief on January 12

BJP leader Avinash Rai Khanna is the poll observer.

The BJP will announce the name of its new Goa unit president on Sunday after elections are held for the post on Saturday, its state election in-charge Govind Parvatkar said. Addressing a press conference on Friday, Parvatkar said, in all likelihood, the Goa BJP president will be chosen unanimously and there would not be need for an election.

BJP leader Avinash Rai Khanna is the poll observer, he added. He said a workers convention will be held on Sunday after the name of the new Goa BJP chief is announced. Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Tendulkar is the current Goa BJP president, having been on the post since January, 2016.