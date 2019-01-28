Goa Assembly: Three-day session begins Jan 29, Manohar Parrikar likely to present budget on Jan 30

Parrikar has been suffering from a pancreatic ailment, is likely to present the budget on January 30 and then table the vote-on-account for five months (Reuters)

The three-day budget session of the Goa Assembly will begin from Tuesday during which ailing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will present the financial statement for fiscal 2019-20.

Parrikar, 63, who has been suffering from a pancreatic ailment, is likely to present the budget on January 30 and then table the vote-on-account for five months. Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant said Parrikar would attend the entire three-day session. The chief minister, who was admitted to hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, New Delhi and the US in 2018, had chaired the Business Advisory Committee meeting last week.

Ever since his discharge from the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in New Delhi in October last year,

he has been recuperating at his private residence in Goa and has also made a few public appearances. Governor Mridula Sinha will address the House on the first day of the session. A Bill amending the Tourist Trade Act, to curb liquor consumption and nuisance in public spaces including beaches, will be tabled in the House.

The speaker’s office has received total 419 questions for the three-day session, including 137 starred and 282

unstarred questions. It has also received three government Bills for tabling- The Goa Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Amendment) Bill-2019, The Goa Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill-2019 and The Goa Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill-2019.

The opposition Congress had earlier demanded that the session should be of at least 10 days, as three days are not enough to discuss many important issues.Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar had lastweek said their demand was not approved by the BJP-led state

government.