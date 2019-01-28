Goa Assembly: Three-day session begins Jan 29, Manohar Parrikar likely to present budget on Jan 30

By: | Published: January 28, 2019 11:07 AM

A Bill amending the Tourist Trade Act, to curb liquor consumption and nuisance in public spaces including beaches, will be tabled in the House.

Parrikar has been suffering from a pancreatic ailment, is likely to present the budget on January 30 and then table the vote-on-account for five months (Reuters)

The three-day budget session of the Goa Assembly will begin from Tuesday during which ailing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will present the financial statement for fiscal 2019-20.

Parrikar, 63, who has been suffering from a pancreatic ailment, is likely to present the budget on January 30 and then table the vote-on-account for five months. Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant said Parrikar would attend the entire three-day session. The chief minister, who was admitted to hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, New Delhi and the US in 2018, had chaired the Business Advisory Committee meeting last week.

Ever since his discharge from the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in New Delhi in October last year,
he has been recuperating at his private residence in Goa and has also made a few public appearances. Governor Mridula Sinha will address the House on the first day of the session. A Bill amending the Tourist Trade Act, to curb liquor consumption and nuisance in public spaces including beaches, will be tabled in the House.

The speaker’s office has received total 419 questions for the three-day session, including 137 starred and 282
unstarred questions. It has also received three government Bills for tabling- The Goa Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Amendment) Bill-2019, The Goa Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill-2019 and The Goa Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill-2019.

The opposition Congress had earlier demanded that the session should be of at least 10 days, as three days are not enough to discuss many important issues.Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar had lastweek said their demand was not approved by the BJP-led state
government.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Goa Assembly: Three-day session begins Jan 29, Manohar Parrikar likely to present budget on Jan 30
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition