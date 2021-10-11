Goa Assembly elections: Vijay Sardesai’s GFP gears up to forge alliance against BJP ahead of polls

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of the ongoing Navratri festival in his constituency Fatorda in South Goa district on Sunday evening, Sardesai accused the Congress, the main opposition party in the coastal state, of ''abdicating its responsibility and duty'' to heed the call for a pre-poll alliance with them.
Goa Forward Party (GFP) chief Vijai Sardesai has said his party would forge an alliance with other political outfits by this Diwali to counter the ruling BJP in the state Assembly polls due next year.
Addressing a gathering on the occasion of the ongoing Navratri festival in his constituency Fatorda in South Goa district on Sunday evening, Sardesai accused the Congress, the main opposition party in the coastal state, of ”abdicating its responsibility and duty” to heed the call for a pre-poll alliance with them.
He said for the last two years, his party was rooting for a united ‘Team Goa’ to challenge and defeat the BJP. “We cannot sit idle forever and waste time because of the inefficiency and indecision of others,” he said. “We will awaken the Durga in us and ensure Goa gets a new dawn @ Diwali,” the GFP chief tweeted after the programme.
The GFP has three MLAs in the 40-member Goa Assembly. In 2017, it supported BJP leader Manohar Parrikar to form government in the state. But, in 2019, after Parrikar’s death, the GFP ministers were dropped from the state cabinet led by current Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.
