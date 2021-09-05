Goa Assembly Elections 2022: Opinion poll shows big gains for AAP, but BJP to retain power

The survey has predicted 22-26 out of the 40 seats for the BJP, followed by 4-8 seats for the AAP and just 3-7 seats for the Congress.

The BJP is expected to comfortably retain power in Goa which is scheduled to go to polls early next year along with four other states, the first round of ABP-CVoter survey has predicted. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party is expected to make big gains and replace Congress as the principal Opposition party in the state.

The survey has predicted 22-26 out of the 40 seats for the BJP, followed by 4-8 seats for the AAP and just 3-7 seats for the Congress. The predictions suggest a major setback for the Congress, which was the single largest party in the 2017 state elections.

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Goa, Congress won the highest 17 seats in the 40-member House restricting the BJP to 13. Surprising the Congress, the saffron party allied with regional parties and came to power under the leadership of senior leader Manohar Parrikar.