Goa Assembly Elections 2022: Opinion poll shows big gains for AAP, but BJP to retain power

Goa Assembly Elections 2022: The Aam Aadmi Party is expected to make big gains and replace Congress as the principal Opposition party in the state.
The BJP is expected to comfortably retain power in Goa which is scheduled to go to polls early next year along with four other states, the first round of ABP-CVoter survey has predicted. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party is expected to make big gains and replace Congress as the principal Opposition party in the state.
The survey has predicted 22-26 out of the 40 seats for the BJP, followed by 4-8 seats for the AAP and just 3-7 seats for the Congress. The predictions suggest a major setback for the Congress, which was the single largest party in the 2017 state elections.
- Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: BJP to retain power, opinion poll predicts 19-23 seats for Congress
- Assembly Elections 2022: Opinion poll predicts BJP win in UP, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, hung assembly in Punjab
- UP Assembly Elections 2022: Opinion poll predicts comfortable win for BJP; 259-267 seats projected
In the 2017 Assembly elections in Goa, Congress won the highest 17 seats in the 40-member House restricting the BJP to 13. Surprising the Congress, the saffron party allied with regional parties and came to power under the leadership of senior leader Manohar Parrikar.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.