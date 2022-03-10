Goa Assembly Elections 2022: Full list of winners

Earlier in the day, reports emerged that a confident Congress had already sought a meeting with the Goa governor ahead of the counting of votes.

The BJP is all set to form the government Goa following a closely fought election to the Assembly. While it is likely to fall short of a simple majority, with leads in 18 seats, according to the latest trends, Independent candidate from Bicholim, Chandrakant Shetye, has already declared support to it, Asian News International reported.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the BJP would form the government with support from the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and Independent candidates. Hectic negotiations are on between the BJP and the Independent candidates and other parties to form the government.

The latest trends show the Congress ahead in 11 seats, the MGP and ally Trinamool Congress (TMC) in four, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in two, Independent candidates in three, and the Goa Forward Party in one.

The counting of votes in five states — Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Punjab — will decide the fate of the BJP, which is in power in four of these, while the Congress is ruling in Punjab.

Exit polls had predicted a neck-and-neck fight between the Congress and the BJP in Goa.

Earlier in the day, reports emerged that a confident Congress had already sought a meeting with the Goa governor ahead of the counting of votes. On Wednesday, the Grand Old Party’s Goa unit challenged Bombay High Court’s order dismissing petitions seeking disqualification of 10 MLAs who had joined the BJP in the Supreme Court.

Goa election results 2022: List of candidates leading or have already won from their respective seats:

Mandrem — Jit Vinayak Arolkar (MGP)

Pernem — Pravin Prabhakar Arlekar (BJP)

Bicholim — Dr Chandrakant Shetye (Independent)

Tivim — Nilkanth Ramnath Halarnkar (BJP)

Mapusa — Joshua Peter De Souza (BJP)

Siolim — Delilah Michael Lobo (Congress)

Saligao — Kedar Jayprakash Naik (Congress)

Calangute — Michael Lobo (Congress)

Porvorim — Rohan Khaunte (BJP)

Aldona — Carlos Alvares Ferreira (Congress)

Panaji — Babush Monserrate (BJP)

Taleigao — Jennifer Monserrate (BJP)

St. Cruz — Rodolfo Louis Fernandes (Congress)

St. Andre — Viresh Mukesh Borkar (Revolutionary Goans Party)

Cumbarjua — Rajesh Faldessai (Congress)

Maem — Premendra Vishnu Shet (BJP)

Sanquelim — Pramod Sawant (BJP)

Poriem — Deviya Vishwajit Rane (BJP)

Valpoi — Vishwajit Pratapsingh Rane (BJP)

Priol — Pandurang alias Deepak Dhavalikar (MGP)

Ponda — Ketan Prabhu Bhatikar (MGP)

Siroda — Subhash Shirodkar (BJP)

Marcaim — Sudin Dhavalikar (MGP)

Mormugao — Sankalp Amonkar (Congress)

Vasco-da-Gama — Krishna V. Salkar (BJP)

Dabolim — Mauvin Heliodoro Godinho (BJP)

Cortalim — Antonio Vas (Independent)

Nuvem — Aleixo Sequeira (Congress)

Curtorim — Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco (Independent)

Fatorda — Vijai Sardesai (Goa Forward Party)

Margao — Digambar Kamat (Congress)

Benaulim — Venzy Viegas (AAP)

Navelim — Ulhas Tuenkar (BJP)

Cuncolim — Alemao Yuri (Congress)

Velim — Cruz Silva (AAP)

Quepem — Altone D’Costa (Congress)

Curchorem — Nilesh Cabral (BJP)

Sanvordem — Ganesh Gaonkar (BJP)

Sanguem — Subhash Uttam Phal Dessai (BJP)

Canacona — Ramesh Tawadkar (BJP)

(Note: This list will be updated as the results come in.)

Congress leader Michael Lobo, who is leading from Calangute, told Asian News International that the party thought it would win but accepted the people’s mandate. He added that the Congress would work as a strong opposition and work hard to win the confidence of the people.