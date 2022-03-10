Goa Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Counting begins! Preliminary leads indicate tight race between BJP and Congress

Live

Goa Assembly Election Results 2022 Live, Goa Election Vote Counting Live Updates: Pramod Sawant is the BJP’s chief ministerial face, the AAP has selected Amit Palekar as its CM candidate.

Goa Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Updates: The counting of votes has started for the Goa Assembly Elections 2022. A total of 301 candidates are in the fray for the 40 assembly constituencies. The BJP is the ruling party in the coastal state and is being challenged by the main opposition Congress while the debutant Trinamool Congress is trying its luck in alliance with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party. The Aam Aadmi Party is also in the fray for the second time. It had contested the 2017 polls but had failed to win a seat. While Pramod Sawant is the BJP’s chief ministerial face, the AAP has selected Amit Palekar as its CM candidate. The Congress and the TMC have not projected any leader as its chief ministerial candidate.



Assembly Election Result 2022 | Uttar Pradesh | Punjab | Uttarakhand | Manipur

Some of the prominent candidates include incumbent CM and BJP leader Pramod Sawant, Ministers Chandrakant Kavalekar, Manohar Ajgaonkar, Nilesh Joao Cabral, Vishwajit Rane’s wife Divya Rane, former BJP leader Utpal Parrikar as an independent, Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat, Amit Palekar, Delilah Lobo and Vijai Sardesai among others. The 40 constituencies that went to polls are Mandrem, Pernem, Bicholim, Tivim, Mapusa, Siolim, Saligao, Calangute, Porvorim, Aldona, Panaji, Taleigao, St. Cruz, St. Andre, Cumbarjua, Maem, Sanquelim, Poriem, Valpoi, Priol, Ponda, Siroda, Marcaim, Mormugao, Vasco-da-gama, Dabolim, Cortalim, Nuvem, Curtorim, Fatorda, Margao, Benaulim, Navelim, Cuncolim, Velim, Quepem, Curchorem, Sanvordem, Sanguem and Canacona.



Key Constituencies – Panaji | Fatorda | Margao | Sanquelim

Goa went to the polls on February 14 and recorded a voter turnout of 78.94 per cent. While South Goa had recorded 78.15 per cent voter turnout, North Goa recorded 79.84 per cent polling. The Sanquelim constituency recorded the highest voter turnout of 89.61 per cent while the Benaulim seat registered the lowest turnout at 70.2 per cent.

Live Updates

Goa Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: