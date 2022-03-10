  • MORE MARKET STATS

Live

Goa Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Counting begins! Preliminary leads indicate tight race between BJP and Congress

Goa Assembly Election Results 2022 Live, Goa Election Vote Counting Live Updates: Pramod Sawant is the BJP’s chief ministerial face, the AAP has selected Amit Palekar as its CM candidate.

Written by FE Online
Updated:
Goa Assembly Election Results 2022 Live:
Goa Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Goa went to the polls on February 14 and recorded a voter turnout of 78.94 per cent.
Goa Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Updates: The counting of votes has started for the Goa Assembly Elections 2022. A total of 301 candidates are in the fray for the 40 assembly constituencies. The BJP is the ruling party in the coastal state and is being challenged by the main opposition Congress while the debutant Trinamool Congress is trying its luck in alliance with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party. The Aam Aadmi Party is also in the fray for the second time. It had contested the 2017 polls but had failed to win a seat. While Pramod Sawant is the BJP’s chief ministerial face, the AAP has selected Amit Palekar as its CM candidate. The Congress and the TMC have not projected any leader as its chief ministerial candidate.

Some of the prominent candidates include incumbent CM and BJP leader Pramod Sawant, Ministers Chandrakant Kavalekar, Manohar Ajgaonkar, Nilesh Joao Cabral, Vishwajit Rane’s wife Divya Rane, former BJP leader Utpal Parrikar as an independent, Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat, Amit Palekar, Delilah Lobo and Vijai Sardesai among others. The 40 constituencies that went to polls are Mandrem, Pernem, Bicholim, Tivim, Mapusa, Siolim, Saligao, Calangute, Porvorim, Aldona, Panaji, Taleigao, St. Cruz, St. Andre, Cumbarjua, Maem, Sanquelim, Poriem, Valpoi, Priol, Ponda, Siroda, Marcaim, Mormugao, Vasco-da-gama, Dabolim, Cortalim, Nuvem, Curtorim, Fatorda, Margao, Benaulim, Navelim, Cuncolim, Velim, Quepem, Curchorem, Sanvordem, Sanguem and Canacona.

Goa went to the polls on February 14 and recorded a voter turnout of 78.94 per cent. While South Goa had recorded 78.15 per cent voter turnout, North Goa recorded 79.84 per cent polling. The Sanquelim constituency recorded the highest voter turnout of 89.61 per cent while the Benaulim seat registered the lowest turnout at 70.2 per cent.

Live Updates

Goa Assembly Election Results 2022 Live:

08:39 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Goa Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Initial leads show tight race between the BJP & Congress

Leads from Goa 40/40

BJP 16

Congress+ 20

TMC+MGP 04

Others 00

AAP 00

SS+NCP 00

08:37 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Goa Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Congress overtakes BJP

Leads from Goa 39/40

BJP 16

Congress+ 19

TMC+MGP 04

Others 00

AAP 00

SS+NCP 00

08:36 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Goa Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Goa Congress moves to SC

Goa Congress has moved to Supreme Court seeking disqualification of 10 MLAs who defected to BJP in 2017

08:32 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Goa Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: BJP ahead in initial leads

Leads from Goa 32/40

BJP 16

Congress+ 10

TMC+MGP 04

Others 02

AAP 00

SS+NCP 00

08:29 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Goa Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Leads start trickling in

Leads from Goa 25/40

BJP 12

Congress+ 09

TMC+MGP 02

Others 02

AAP 00

SS+NCP 00

08:28 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Goa Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: TMC+MGP alliance opens lead

Leads from Goa 22/40

BJP 10

Congress+ 08

TMC+MGP 02

Others 02

AAP 00

SS+NCP 00

08:18 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Goa Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Leads from Goa

Leads from Goa 16/40

BJP 08

Congress+ 06

TMC+MGP 00

Others 02

AAP 00

SS+NCP 00

08:17 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Goa Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Another lead for Independent

Goa Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Independent leading from Curchorem in south Goa.

08:06 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Goa Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: First trend from Goa!

Independent candidate is leading from Nuvem constituency. Independents are slated to play a key role in hung assembly scenario.

08:04 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Goa Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Sushil Chandra, Chief Election Commissioner speaks

The counting of votes is a transparent process. There is a standard operating procedure under which we conduct the counting. Authorised polling agents of the political parties are allowed to come inside the counting centre: Sushil Chandra, Chief Election Commissioner (ANI)

08:01 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Goa Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Postal ballots open

Postal ballots will be counted first. They will give the first trends. Counting from EVMs will happen thereafter.

08:00 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Goa Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Counting begins

Counting of votes for Goa Assembly Elections has begun. 302 candidates are in fray. Exit polls have predicted hung assembly.

07:46 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Goa Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Countdown begins! Strong rooms have just been opened

The strong rooms have just been opened in the presence of candidates and observers. Postal ballots will be taken to the counting halls through a dedicated corridor of security personnel. Counting for South Goa will be done at Damodar College: Collector Ruchika Katiyal (ANI)

07:43 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Goa Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: BJP is talks for post poll alliance

Goa CM Pramod Sawant said that the BJP leadership is open for a post-poll alliance with the MGP. Talking to PTI, Sawant said the BJP is optimistic that it will get more than 22 seats (as against the majority mark of 21), but if it falls short of the numbers, “the party has also kept open the option of seeking the support of independents and the MGP”.

07:40 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Goa Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Congress seeks time to meet governor

Congress seeks time to meet Goa governor today. Hectic parleys are on since Exit Polls predicted that Goa is heading for a hung assembly. According to media reports all Congress candidates are in a resort.

07:30 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Goa Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Exit polls predict tight race

Exit Poll numbers released on Monday by various poll agencies predicted a close fight between the ruling BJP and opposition Congress party. According to Exit Polls Goa is heading for a hung assembly giving the key of power to the Independent and regional parties like AAP, MGP and TMC.

07:25 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Goa Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: CM faces announced by BJP & AAP

The BJP announced that it will continue with Pramod Sawant as its Chief Ministerial candiadte face, Aam Aadmi Party has projected Amit Palekar as its CM candidate. The opposition Congress and debutant TMC have refrained from announcing a CM face.

07:22 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Goa Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Vote percent

Goa recorded a high voter turnout of 78.94%. In Goa, a total of 302 candidates are in the contest from the 40 assembly seats of Goa's legislative assembly.

07:14 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Goa Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Vote counting at two centres

The counting of votes will take place at two centres – Damodar College in Margao and Government College of Polytechnic at Altinho in Panaji. These centres cover Assembly constituencies falling in the districts of North Goa and South Goa, respectively.

07:12 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Goa Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Multipolar contest

The main fight is between the ruling BJP and Congress which is the main opposition party. But with the entry of Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, the contest has spiced up this year. The BJP and AAP are contesting alone. The Congress has formed an alliance with Vijay Sardesai’s Goa Forward Party and TMC is in alliance with MGP. Shiv Sena and NCP are fighting together.

07:10 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Goa Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Vote counting to begin shortly

Counting of votes for Goa Assembly elections will begin shortly. Goa's 40-member assembly went to polls on February 14 in a single phase and fate of 302 candidates was sealed in EVMs

05:44 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Goa Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Welcome!

Welcome to FinancialExpress.com's live coverage of Goa Assembly Election Results 2022. In a short while Goa election trends and results will start pouring in and we will bring you minute by minute updates. Stay tuned…