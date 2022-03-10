Goa Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Counting begins! Preliminary leads indicate tight race between BJP and Congress

Goa Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Updates: The counting of votes has started for the Goa Assembly Elections 2022. A total of 301 candidates are in the fray for the 40 assembly constituencies. The BJP is the ruling party in the coastal state and is being challenged by the main opposition Congress while the debutant Trinamool Congress is trying its luck in alliance with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party. The Aam Aadmi Party is also in the fray for the second time. It had contested the 2017 polls but had failed to win a seat. While Pramod Sawant is the BJP’s chief ministerial face, the AAP has selected Amit Palekar as its CM candidate. The Congress and the TMC have not projected any leader as its chief ministerial candidate.
Some of the prominent candidates include incumbent CM and BJP leader Pramod Sawant, Ministers Chandrakant Kavalekar, Manohar Ajgaonkar, Nilesh Joao Cabral, Vishwajit Rane’s wife Divya Rane, former BJP leader Utpal Parrikar as an independent, Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat, Amit Palekar, Delilah Lobo and Vijai Sardesai among others. The 40 constituencies that went to polls are Mandrem, Pernem, Bicholim, Tivim, Mapusa, Siolim, Saligao, Calangute, Porvorim, Aldona, Panaji, Taleigao, St. Cruz, St. Andre, Cumbarjua, Maem, Sanquelim, Poriem, Valpoi, Priol, Ponda, Siroda, Marcaim, Mormugao, Vasco-da-gama, Dabolim, Cortalim, Nuvem, Curtorim, Fatorda, Margao, Benaulim, Navelim, Cuncolim, Velim, Quepem, Curchorem, Sanvordem, Sanguem and Canacona.
Goa went to the polls on February 14 and recorded a voter turnout of 78.94 per cent. While South Goa had recorded 78.15 per cent voter turnout, North Goa recorded 79.84 per cent polling. The Sanquelim constituency recorded the highest voter turnout of 89.61 per cent while the Benaulim seat registered the lowest turnout at 70.2 per cent.
Leads from Goa 40/40
BJP 16
Congress+ 20
TMC+MGP 04
Others 00
AAP 00
SS+NCP 00
Leads from Goa 39/40
BJP 16
Congress+ 19
TMC+MGP 04
Others 00
AAP 00
SS+NCP 00
Goa Congress has moved to Supreme Court seeking disqualification of 10 MLAs who defected to BJP in 2017
Leads from Goa 32/40
BJP 16
Congress+ 10
TMC+MGP 04
Others 02
AAP 00
SS+NCP 00
Leads from Goa 25/40
BJP 12
Congress+ 09
TMC+MGP 02
Others 02
AAP 00
SS+NCP 00
Leads from Goa 22/40
BJP 10
Congress+ 08
TMC+MGP 02
Others 02
AAP 00
SS+NCP 00
Goa CM Pramod Sawant visits temple offers prayers at Sri Datta Temple
Leads from Goa 16/40
BJP 08
Congress+ 06
TMC+MGP 00
Others 02
AAP 00
SS+NCP 00
Goa Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Independent leading from Curchorem in south Goa.
Independent candidate is leading from Nuvem constituency. Independents are slated to play a key role in hung assembly scenario.
The counting of votes is a transparent process. There is a standard operating procedure under which we conduct the counting. Authorised polling agents of the political parties are allowed to come inside the counting centre: Sushil Chandra, Chief Election Commissioner (ANI)
Postal ballots will be counted first. They will give the first trends. Counting from EVMs will happen thereafter.
Counting of votes for Goa Assembly Elections has begun. 302 candidates are in fray. Exit polls have predicted hung assembly.
All set for counting of votes in Goa!
The strong rooms have just been opened in the presence of candidates and observers. Postal ballots will be taken to the counting halls through a dedicated corridor of security personnel. Counting for South Goa will be done at Damodar College: Collector Ruchika Katiyal (ANI)
Goa CM Pramod Sawant said that the BJP leadership is open for a post-poll alliance with the MGP. Talking to PTI, Sawant said the BJP is optimistic that it will get more than 22 seats (as against the majority mark of 21), but if it falls short of the numbers, “the party has also kept open the option of seeking the support of independents and the MGP”.
Congress seeks time to meet Goa governor today. Hectic parleys are on since Exit Polls predicted that Goa is heading for a hung assembly. According to media reports all Congress candidates are in a resort.
Exit Poll numbers released on Monday by various poll agencies predicted a close fight between the ruling BJP and opposition Congress party. According to Exit Polls Goa is heading for a hung assembly giving the key of power to the Independent and regional parties like AAP, MGP and TMC.
The BJP announced that it will continue with Pramod Sawant as its Chief Ministerial candiadte face, Aam Aadmi Party has projected Amit Palekar as its CM candidate. The opposition Congress and debutant TMC have refrained from announcing a CM face.
Goa recorded a high voter turnout of 78.94%. In Goa, a total of 302 candidates are in the contest from the 40 assembly seats of Goa's legislative assembly.
The counting of votes will take place at two centres – Damodar College in Margao and Government College of Polytechnic at Altinho in Panaji. These centres cover Assembly constituencies falling in the districts of North Goa and South Goa, respectively.
The main fight is between the ruling BJP and Congress which is the main opposition party. But with the entry of Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, the contest has spiced up this year. The BJP and AAP are contesting alone. The Congress has formed an alliance with Vijay Sardesai’s Goa Forward Party and TMC is in alliance with MGP. Shiv Sena and NCP are fighting together.
Counting of votes for Goa Assembly elections will begin shortly. Goa's 40-member assembly went to polls on February 14 in a single phase and fate of 302 candidates was sealed in EVMs
Welcome to FinancialExpress.com's live coverage of Goa Assembly Election Results 2022. In a short while Goa election trends and results will start pouring in and we will bring you minute by minute updates. Stay tuned…