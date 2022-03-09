Goa Assembly Election Result 2022: Counting of votes tomorrow; fate of 332 candidates hangs in balance

Goa Election Results 2022, Vote Counting for Goa Assembly Election 2022: A total of 332 candidates are in the fray from the 40 assembly seats of the legislative assembly of Goa.

Goa Assembly Election Result 2022, Goa Election 2022 Vote Counting: The counting of votes for the Goa assembly elections will take place tomorrow. The 40-member assembly of Goa went to polls in a single phase on February 14 and the results will be declared on March 10 along with the results of Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh assmebly elections. The BJP is the ruling party in the state while Congress is the main opposition party. Due to the entry of Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, the contest has become multipolar this year. While the BJP and AAP are contesting alone, the Congress has formed an alliance with Vijay Sardesai’s Goa Forward Party. The Trinamool Congress has allied with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) while the Shiv Sena entered the fray in alliance with the NCP.

The state recorded a high voter turnout of 78.94 per cent. A total of 332 candidates are in the fray from the 40 assembly seats of the legislative assembly of Goa. Some of the prominent candidates in the fray include incumbent CM and BJP leader Pramod Sawant, ministers Chandrakant Kavalekar, Manohar Ajgaonkar, former chief minister and TMC leader Luizinho Faleiro, Nilesh Joao Cabral, Vishwajit Rane’s wife Divya Rane, former BJP leader Utpal Parrikar as an independent, AAP’s Amit Palekar, Delilah Lobo and GFP’s Vijai Sardesai among others.

The constituencies that went to the polls are Mandrem, Pernem, Bicholim, Tivim, Mapusa, Siolim, Saligao, Calangute, Porvorim, Aldona, Panaji, Taleigao, St. Cruz, St. Andre, Cumbarjua, Maem, Sanquelim, Poriem, Valpoi, Priol, Ponda, Siroda, Marcaim, Mormugao, Vasco-da-gama, Dabolim, Cortalim, Nuvem, Curtorim, Fatorda, Margao, Benaulim, Navelim, Cuncolim, Velim, Quepem, Curchorem, Sanvordem, Sanguem and Canacona.

While the BJP is continuing with Pramod Sawant as its CM face, AAP has projected Amit Palekar as its CM candidate. The Congress and the TMC had refrained from announcing a CM face. The counting of votes will begin at 8 AM tomorrow. The exit polls have predicted a fractured mandate in the state.