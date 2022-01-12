Goa Assembly Election 2022: Full list of AAP candidates and their constituencies

Goa Election 2022: The Goa Assembly Election 2022 will be held in a single phase. While voting for the 40 assembly constituencies will take place on February 14, along with Punjab and Uttarakhand, the counting of votes will take place on March 10. While the BJP is the ruling party in Goa, the opposition Congress has stitched an alliance with the Goa Forward Party. While Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is contesting the poll for the second time in the state and will be fielding its candidates on all the 40 seats, debutant Trinamool Congress has sealed its alliance with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP).
The AAP has promised a number of freebies as part of its election manifesto to woo the voters. Some of its key promises include 24×7 free electricity up to 200 units, employment guarantee, Rs 3000 per month to every unemployed youth, free pilgrimage for elderly, a law to reserve 80 per cent of the jobs in the private sector for locals, Rs 1,000 per month to every woman and some other guarantees for taxi and rickshaw drivers.
The Aam Aadmi Party has also released its list of candidates for the state elections.
Goa Assembly Election 2022: Full list of AAP candidates:
Constituency Name Candidate name
St Cruz ————————– Amit Palekar
Poriem ————————– Vishwajit K Rane
Siroda ————————– Mahadev Naik
Valpoi ————————– Satyavijay Naik
Dabolim ————————– Premanand Nanoskar
Cortalim ————————– Alina Saldanha
Benaulim ————————– Venzy Viegas
Navelim ————————– Pratima Coutinho
Sanguem ————————– Abhijeet Dessai
Curtorim ————————– Domnic Gaunkar
St Andre ————————– Ramrao Wagh
Calangute ————————– Sudesh Mayekar
Teleigaon ————————– Cecille Rodrigues
Maem ————————– Rajesh Kalangutkar
Cuncolim ————————– Prashant Naik
Mapusa ————————– Rahul Mhambre
Velim ————————– Cruz Silva
Canacona ———————- Anoop Kudtarkar
Sanvordem ——————– Anil Gaonkar
Fatorda ————————– Sandesh Telekar
Panjim ————————– Valmiki Naik
Ponda ————————– Surel Tilve
Marcaim ————————– Gurudas Yesu Naik
Pernem ————————– Pundalik Dhargalkar
Siolim ————————– Vishnu Naik
The AAP has refused to forge an alliance with any party. The AAP had failed to win even a single seat in the 2017 assembly polls.