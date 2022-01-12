Goa Assembly Election 2022: Full list of AAP candidates and their constituencies

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is contesting the poll for the second time in the state and will be fielding its candidates on all the 40 seats.

Goa Election 2022: The Goa Assembly Election 2022 will be held in a single phase. While voting for the 40 assembly constituencies will take place on February 14, along with Punjab and Uttarakhand, the counting of votes will take place on March 10. While the BJP is the ruling party in Goa, the opposition Congress has stitched an alliance with the Goa Forward Party. While Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is contesting the poll for the second time in the state and will be fielding its candidates on all the 40 seats, debutant Trinamool Congress has sealed its alliance with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP).

The AAP has promised a number of freebies as part of its election manifesto to woo the voters. Some of its key promises include 24×7 free electricity up to 200 units, employment guarantee, Rs 3000 per month to every unemployed youth, free pilgrimage for elderly, a law to reserve 80 per cent of the jobs in the private sector for locals, Rs 1,000 per month to every woman and some other guarantees for taxi and rickshaw drivers.

The Aam Aadmi Party has also released its list of candidates for the state elections.

Goa Assembly Election 2022: Full list of AAP candidates:

Constituency Name Candidate name

St Cruz ————————– Amit Palekar

Poriem ————————– Vishwajit K Rane

Siroda ————————– Mahadev Naik

Valpoi ————————– Satyavijay Naik

Dabolim ————————– Premanand Nanoskar

Cortalim ————————– Alina Saldanha

Benaulim ————————– Venzy Viegas

Navelim ————————– Pratima Coutinho

Sanguem ————————– Abhijeet Dessai

Curtorim ————————– Domnic Gaunkar

St Andre ————————– Ramrao Wagh

Calangute ————————– Sudesh Mayekar

Teleigaon ————————– Cecille Rodrigues

Maem ————————– Rajesh Kalangutkar

Cuncolim ————————– Prashant Naik

Mapusa ————————– Rahul Mhambre

Velim ————————– Cruz Silva

Canacona ———————- Anoop Kudtarkar

Sanvordem ——————– Anil Gaonkar

Fatorda ————————– Sandesh Telekar

Panjim ————————– Valmiki Naik

Ponda ————————– Surel Tilve

Marcaim ————————– Gurudas Yesu Naik

Pernem ————————– Pundalik Dhargalkar

Siolim ————————– Vishnu Naik

The AAP has refused to forge an alliance with any party. The AAP had failed to win even a single seat in the 2017 assembly polls.