Goa Agriculture minister’s unique project for farmers: Chant vedic mantra to increase farm produce

This project has the backing of the Manohar Parrikar-led Bharatiya Janata Party government in Goa.

Goa Agriculture Minister Vijay Sardesai has said that farmers can have better yields if they follow a “vedic” technique to meditate and channel “cosmic energy” by chanting “Om rom jum sah” for at least 20 minutes. “There is no money involved and, as an agriculture minister, I will explore every method to increase interest in farming. If you convince me a rock show or a beauty contest will also help get people excited about agriculture, I will pull it in the middle of the fields. We need to now look into methods to get everyone interested in farming,” Sardesai said during the inauguration of a pilot project at a field, close to his residence in Fatorda.

This project has the backing of the Manohar Parrikar-led Bharatiya Janata Party government in Goa. The project is named “Shiv Yog Cosmic Farming” and is designed by Dr Avadhoot Shivanand. Gurgaon-based Shivanand is a former chemical engineer turned godman and the project was undertaken through his Shiv Yog Foundation. Incidentally, Sardesai’s wife Usha is a follower of this foundation.

“My wife Usha is a Shiv Yogi and she is the one who has been promoting this philosophy. I was sceptical at first too, but it’s not magic. There are studies backing this method,” the Goa Agriculture Minister was quoted as saying by IE.

Over the last week, the “shakti” videos have gone viral among farmers across the state on social media platforms. The videos show farmers sitting cross-legged and meditating with Shivanand whom they were calling ‘Babaji’. In one video, he calls it “tapping the cosmic Shakti through the third eye similar to Lord Shiv and forcing the energy to dilute the negative destructive sounds around the field, pushing the universe’s positive vibrations towards healthier seed germination”.

In another video, Shivanand speaks to a room full of “scientists and doctors” calling them referral points and says that the “third eye spiritual exercise” is a “science beyond science”.

A two-day work shop was held for farmers durinbg which epresentatives of the Shiv Yog Foundation distributed a curriculum on meditation. The meditation requires an at least 20-minute recital of “Om rom jum sah” during the seed planting stage, till the seeds take roots – to ensure the “cosmic energies bring the positive microorganisms alive”, and reduce the dependence on fertilisers, gradually.