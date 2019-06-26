‘Go to Modi, you voted for him’: HD Kumaraswamy tells Raichur crowd during statewide yatra to connect with voters

The incident took place when Chief Minister Kumaraswamy was on his way to Karegudda for his village stay programme.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday lost his cool when people of his state reached out to him with their grievances during the CM’s state-wide tour to connect with the people. The CM reached Raichur on Wednesday where he was greeted with a protest by the locals.

When people demanded solutions to the problems from the CM, he asked them to go to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they voted for the BJP, and not for him in the general elections. According to a video tweeted by news agency ANI, when Yermarus Thermal Power Station workers learned that the CM was on a tour of the region, they reached the site and started demonstrating in front of him. The workers demanded that Kumaraswamy revise their wages and also raised other issues. Slogans of ‘shame shame’ were also raised by the protesters.

The Chief Minister then lost his cool and shouted at the protesters. “Go to PM Narendra Modi with your problems, you voted for him,” the CM told the crowd.

Watch: People protest near HD Kumaraswamy’s convoy

#WATCH Raichur: Workers from Yermarus Thermal Power Station protested before the bus of Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy over wages and other issues & raised slogans of ‘Shame! Shame!’, while he was on his way to Karegudda for his ‘village stay prog’. The CM got angry on protesters. pic.twitter.com/FK3OI4limx — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2019



When state minister Venkatrao Nadgouda and other leaders who were accompanying Kumaraswamy noticed that police in the CM’s convoy was unable to handle the situation, they intervened and tried to pacify the crowd. The incident took place when Kumaraswamy was on his way to Karegudda for his village stay programme.

The crowd allowed Kumaraswamy’s convoy to move after he assured them of convening a meeting of the officials within a week to solve their problems.