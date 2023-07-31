‘Go Back Modi’ posters emerge on Pune streets ahead of PM’s visit

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Maharashtra’s Pune on Tuesday, posters, which read “Go back Modi”, have cropped up across the city.

The posters have been put up in Pune as a mark of protest against unrest in Manipur.

“We are in touch with the Pune Municipal Corporation to remove these unauthorised posters,” a senior police official told PTI.

The newly formed opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A have been protesting against the crisis and crime against women in strife-torn Manipur in both the Houses during the ongoing Parliament Monsoon Session.

PM Modi will visit Pune on Tuesday and will go on to perform pooja at Dagdusheth Mandir.

Later he will lay the foundation stone of various developmental projects.

“At around 11 AM, the Prime Minister will perform Darshan and Pooja at Dagdusheth Mandir. At 11:45 am, he will be conferred with the Lokmanya Tilak National Award. Thereafter, at 12:45 pm, the Prime Minister will flag off metro trains and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various developmental projects,” a press release from PMO stated.

The Lokmanya Tilak National Award is presented every year on August 1 — the death anniversary of Lokmanya Tilak.