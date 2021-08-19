‘Go ask my father who I am’: Tej Pratap hits back at RJD president, asks Lalu Yadav to take action

Tej Pratap has sought his father Lalu Yadav's intervention and warned that he will not take part in any party activity until action against Jagdanand Singh.

The ongoing proxy war between Lalu Yadav’s sons Tejashwi and Tej Pratap went a step further on Thursday as the latter lambasted RJD president Jagdanand Singh over his remarks that he was not accountable to Tej Pratap.

“Was I asked (before removing state president of students’ wing Akash Yadav)? They should have asked me, taken my advice. Am I not Lalu Yadav’s son? Am I not part of the family and party? When they don’t consider me, then imagine how the party workers are being insulted. No one wants to go to the party office, everyone comes to me,” said a furious Tej Pratap while addressing the media today.

“When they can ‘who is Tej Pratap Yadav’, then go and ask my father who is Tej Pratap Yadav. This is what I want to ask him (Jagdanand Singh) to do,” he added.

Tej Pratap further accused Singh of trying to create feud between him and his brother Tejashwi. He also sought his father Lalu Yadav’s intervention and warned of not participating in any party activity until action is taken against Jagdanand Singh.

“I have always said that Tejashwi Ji will become the chief minister. But they are making all efforts to break this Krishna-Arjun duo, this is our main aim. He (Jagdanand Singh) should have discussed with all of us before doing it. He insulted the nation flag, he violated the rules of the party, case should be lodged against him,” said Tej Pratap.

“I request my father, whom I consider God, I ask him to take action (against Jagdanand Singh). If action is not taken against him, then I will not take part in any party activity,” he added.

The removal of Akash Yadav, party’s state unit chief, opened a new can of worms which led to an infurious war of words between Tej Pratap and Jagdanand Singh.

The remarks from Tej Pratap came after Singh said on Thursday that he is not accountable to Tej Pratap as he is just one of the party members.

“Who is Tej Pratap? I am not accountable to Tej Pratap. I am accountable to Lalu Prasad, he is my president. Among 75 party members, he (Tej Pratap) is one of them. Does he have any other post in the party?” the RJD Bihar President said.

Tej Pratap had earlier also lashed out at Jagadanand Singh and said the decision was not in sync with RJD’s constitution.

“In consultation with advisors from outside, Jagadanand Singh forgot that the party is governed by the constitution. The constitution of RJD says that you cannot remove any office bearer of the party without giving notice. What happened today was against the constitution of the party,” Tej Pratap Yadav tweeted.

Tejashwi had supported the decision of Yadav’s removal. Notably, Jagdanand Singh is one of the senior leaders of the state and close to Lalu Prasad Yadav.