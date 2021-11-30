GLPL 370: BJP to hold cricket, kabaddi tournaments named after Article 370 in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar

The league is named after Article 370, “which was abrogated in 2019 under Amit Shah’s leadership”, and there are plans to start tournaments in the middle of December.

The BJP in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar is planning to host cricket and kabaddi tournaments under the label Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Premier League 370, or GLPL 370, to “draw maximum number of youth to the party”, The Indian Express quoted local leaders as saying. Gandhinagar is the Lok Sabha constituency represented by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The league is named after Article 370, “which was abrogated in 2019 under Amit Shah’s leadership”, and there are plans to start tournaments in the middle of December, said Ahmedabad city BJP unit general secretary Jitubhai Patel.

The Indian Express further quoted Harshad Patel, BJP in-charge of Gandhinagar, saying that the league has been organised to make young voters pro-BJP, adding that the target is to have at least two teams in each ward (one each for cricket and kabaddi).

Patel said the idea was first discussed by Shah with 8-10 party members in the Lok Sabha constituency, represented by the Union Home Minister. Subsequently, he said, a meeting of 200-250 party workers was called and various responsibilities assigned.

Shah had been associated with the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) since 2007, and played a key role in ending the 16-year reign of Congress leaders in the state unit. Shah was also vice chairman of GCA when the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi was chairman. Shah’s son, Jay Shah, is the current BCCI secretary.

“On the lines of Narendrabhai’s concept of motivating players through Khel Mahakumbh, Amitbhai has got this (cricket and kabaddi tournament) organised. It is being done through his guidance and motivation. By Wednesday, we should be able to get the first lot of registered teams,” said Jitubhai Patel, the Ahmedabad city BJP unit general secretary.