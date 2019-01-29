Given green signal by party to contest again from Mathura, says Hema Malini

By: | Published: January 29, 2019 10:32 PM

The actor-politician also promised the people of her constituency "modernisation" of the Mathura Junction railway station.

Hema Malini, mathura, lok sabha polls 2019, Mathura, Piyush Goyal, bjp“I would request Railway Minister Piyush Goel for introduction of a train between Mathura and Lucknow for the benefit of pilgrims coming from eastern Uttar Pradesh,” she said. (IE)

BJP MP Hema Malini Tuesday claimed she had been given the “green signal by higher-ups” to contest again from Mathura. She was elected to the Lok Sabha from Mathura in 2014. The actor-politician also promised the people of her constituency “modernisation” of the Mathura Junction railway station.

“The railway officials are doing a wonderful job on (modernisation) of the station,” she told reporters after inaugurating various projects at the Mathura Junction. On whether she would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Mathura again, Hema Malini said, “I have been given the green signal by higher-ups in the party and have started work on these lines.”

Also read| Watch: Nitish Kumar breaks down while talking about George Fernandes

She also said she would request Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to introduce a train between Mathura and Lucknow. “I would request Railway Minister Piyush Goel for introduction of a train between Mathura and Lucknow for the benefit of pilgrims coming from eastern Uttar Pradesh,” she said.

Ranjan Yadav, DRM, Agra said the modernisation of Mathura Junction was on at a cost of Rs 20 crore. Facilities like escalators, two lifts, foot-over bridge at Baad station, solar system, renovation of waiting rooms, widening of entry at Gate Number One have been undertaken at a cost of Rs 8 crore, he said. ADRM D K Singh said the Mathura station has been equipped with two scanners, apart from widening of the entry and exit of Gate Number One and renovating of the VIP lounge.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Given green signal by party to contest again from Mathura, says Hema Malini
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition