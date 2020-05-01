‘Give this kid a medal!’ Twitter reacts to 5-year-old who called cops for being forced to attend tuition amid lockdown

Police enforce the lockdown in Punjab’s Ludhiana. (PTI Photo)

A child in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district got so upset with his family members and his tutor that he approached the police to lodge a complaint against them. The reason why he sought help from the police was just because he was being made to attend tuition classes even as the nationwide lockdown continues. According to reports, the kid complained that he was being forced to attend tuition classes daily despite the coronavirus-forced lockdown and even guided police personnel to his tutor’s residence

A video of the incident shows the little boy guiding the police through the lanes to his teacher’s house where he frantically rings the bell to ensure that the teacher is made to face the cops. Upon opening the door, the teacher receives a stern warning from the policeman who warned her against forcing kids to attend tuition classes, defying the lockdown order.

Cops also spoke to the parents of the kid and reprimanded them for pressurizing the child to go out for tuition. Police said that this was a violation of the lockdown order and will put the lives of the whole family at risk.

Police told the kid’s parents and teacher that any violation of the lockdown will invite punitive action and that rules can’t be compromised for tuition when the entire country is facing an unprecedented crisis in the form of coronavirus.

The news invited praise from twitterati on the microblogging site, with some going to the extent of saying that the kid deserves a medal for his courage and preventing his parents and teacher from flouting the lockdown.

Sir salute to the effort taken . But the same child be tortured by the teacher, in their school, please take care of this???? — Sashikanta Nanda (@NandaSachikanta) April 30, 2020

Never underestimate the power of little ones.. — Willy D’souza (@willynelly1) April 30, 2020

The police have warned both the parents and the teacher of serious consequences if they fail to follow their orders.