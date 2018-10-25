Give preference to local goods in public procurement, Suresh Prabhu tells CMs

In his letter to chief ministers of all states, Prabhu said that giving preference to domestic manufactured goods will not only give a big boost to domestic manufacturing of goods and provision of supplies, but also lead to growth in employment and income. (Reuters)

Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu has asked all chief ministers to formulate guidelines for giving preference to locally-made goods in public procurement with a view to promoting the manufacturing sector. In his letter to chief ministers of all states, Prabhu said that giving preference to domestic manufactured goods will not only give a big boost to domestic manufacturing of goods and provision of supplies, but also lead to growth in employment and income.

“I would like to once again stress upon the need for undertaking similar policy measures at state level and formulate appropriate guidelines for providing preference to locally manufactured goods in public procurement to provide impetus to local manufacturing,” the letter said. All the central government departments and agencies have been mandated to align their procurement procedures with the policy, it said.

As states, union territories, public sector units, and autonomous bodies spend a significant amount on procurement of goods and services, similar policy measures at state level can provide an “additive thrust to the manufacturing sector in India, in line with the vision of Make of India,” it added. The minister sought cooperation of states in implementing the procurement policy.

The central government issued the order on June 15, 2017, to promote manufacturing and production of goods and services in India and enhance income and employment in the country. Under the Public Procurement (Preference to Make in India) Order, it was envisaged that all central government departments, their attached or subordinate offices and autonomous bodies controlled by the Government of India should ensure purchase preference be given to domestic suppliers in government procurement. It also provides 20 per cent margin of purchase preference, while the minimum local content required shall ordinarily be 50 per cent.