‘Give paid holidays to staff during G20 Summit’: Delhi govt orders businesses

The Delhi government on Tuesday directed owners of shops, businesses and commercial establishments in the national capital to grant paid holidays to their employees and workers on September 8,9 and 10 in view of the G20 Summit.

The Delhi government had issued a notification declaring public holidays in the national capital from September 8-10. The G20 Leaders’ Summit will be held at the newly built convention centre at Pragati Maidan in the New Delhi district of the national capital.

“Accordingly, all employers of shops, commercial and business establishments functioning in New Delhi, district of NCT of Delhi shall close their shops, commercial and business establishments from 08/09/2023 to 10/09/2023 and grant paid holiday to their employees/workers,” the notification issued by Delhi government read.

Last week, the government also announced the closure of banks, financial institutions and commercial establishments in the district.

The G20 Leaders’ Summit will host 29 heads of state, along with top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries, as well as 14 heads of international organisations.

Elaborate security arrangements are being made to ensure the safety of heads of states and their representatives during their stay in Delhi.

Security agencies, including paramilitary forces and Delhi Police, have been tasked to make the necessary security arrangements. To enhance coordination and ensure foolproof security at the event venues, security agencies are using Artificial Intelligence (AI) modules.

Additionally, National Security Guard (NSG) and Army snipers will be stationed in high-rise buildings for added security.

