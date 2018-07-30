Give our thalaiva back: DMK chief M Karunanidhi’s supporters stay undeterred outside hospital

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M. Karunanidhi. (PTI)

Despite being lathi-charged by the police, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M. Karunanidhi’s supporters remained outside the Kauvery Hospital here and urged the hospital staff to update them about the leader’s health condition. “For the past three days, we have been waiting here without food and water. We don’t want anything, give us our thalaiva back. Why has nothing been said on him yet? We want him back,” a supporter of Karunanidhi told ANI. Meanwhile, Manikandan, personal secretary of A. Raja, has urged the cadres to cooperate with security forces and not get provoked by any rumours. “We appeal to the cadre, who have gathered in large numbers, to not believe in rumours,” Manikandan said.

The crowd, who was trying to barge inside the hospital was lathi-charged by the police deployed to avoid or control any unwelcome situation. The crowd has also gathered outside DMK chief ‘s Gopalapuram resident. Meanwhile, heavy security has been beefed up both at hospital and Karunanidhi’s residence. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working president MK Stalin on Friday asserted that party president and his father M Karunanidhi’s condition is stable and he is responding to treatment.

“There was unexpected setback in his (Karunanidhi) health but after intense medical care, he’s normalising,” Stalin said in a statement. Stalin further said that his father’s health is being continuously monitored by a team of doctors. Karunanidhi was admitted to hospital on Saturday following a drop in his blood pressure. The DMK stalwart, who is suffering from fever due to urinary tract infection, was earlier undergoing treatment at his Gopalapuram residence in Chennai. He is on intravenous antibiotics.