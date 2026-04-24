Following a record-breaking voter turnout in the first phase of the West Bengal assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose today to urge a ‘new revolution’ in the state. Speaking at a rally in Dum Dum while campaigning for the mother of the RG Kar victim, the PM called on voters to free Bengal from ‘numerous sufferings’ by ousting the Trinamool Congress from power.

“The wave of change that had been visible in Bengal for a long time. Yesterday’s first phase of voting has put its seal on it. The support shown yesterday in favour of the BJP has sounded the conch shell of BJP’s victory,” PM Modi said, congratulating the people in West Bengal for coming out in droves and exercising their franchise, making the state register a record 92% voter turnout.

Referring to the RG Kar incident in which a junior doctor was brutally raped inside a state-run hospital, he called Trinamool Congress “an anti-women party”, while praising the BJP for working on a women-led development model.

“TMC is an anti-women party. The BJP works on a women-led development model. The mother helped her daughter become a doctor. That daughter was taken away from her by TMC. We have made that mother a candidate. BJP has also given an opportunity to the victim of Sandeshkhali to lead. When the women of Bengal ask for justice, TMC tells them not to step out of their homes,” he said.

He assured that file on every injustice, every atrocity, will be opened once the BJP forms a government after May 4. “This is Modi’s guarantee,” he said.

Quoting Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose famous quote against slavery, PM Modi urged the people to bring a “new revolution” in Bengal.

“Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had called upon the nation to break the chains of slavery – Give me blood, and I will give you freedom. This is the time for a new revolution in Bengal. This revolution will happen with your one vote. Therefore, I earnestly appeal to the people of Bengal that you give us the blessing in the form of your vote, together we will free Bengal from numerous sufferings,” he said.

The BJP has fielded victims of alleged crimes in Bengal in the elections.

They are being fielded by the party to ensure their voices are represented in the Assembly, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said while addressing a press conference in Kolkata.

LIVE: PM Shri @narendramodi addresses Vijay Sankalp Sabha in Dum Dum, West Bengal. #BanglaBolcheBJPJitche https://t.co/FmRWlMVrl3 — BJP (@BJP4India) April 24, 2026

“We have made the mother of RG Kar incident’s victim and the victim of the Sandeshkhali candidates (in the elections). The victims of the TMC goons will sit in the assembly and make the rules of strict administration against the goons. I think there will be a big change in the coming days,” Shah added.

The BJP has fielded the mother of the RG Kar rape case victim from the Panihati Assembly constituency.

PM Modi to address two rallies today

Besides the rally in Dum Dum, PM Modi will also address a rally in Jadavpur in the south.

The rallies assume significance as the BJP seeks to consolidate its support base in south Bengal.

Nearly 92 per cent of the 3.60 crore electors turned up to vote in the first phase of the West Bengal assembly polls on Thursday, held under the shadow of large-scale name deletions under the SIR exercise, sporadic violence and assault on at least three candidates.

The voter turnout was among the highest in recent electoral history of the state.

The second phase of the elections will be held on April 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.