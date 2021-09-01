Give cow fundamental rights, declare it national animal: Allahabad High Court

The judgement was pronounced by a single judge bench of Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav.

The Allahabad High Court today observed that the cow is an integral part of culture in India and should be declared the national animal. The HC made the observations while denying bail to an accused named Javed who is facing charges under the Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act in Uttar Pradesh. The judgement was pronounced by a single judge bench of Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav. Justice Yadav said that the central government should table a bill in Parliament to give fundamental rights to cows and strict laws be made to punish those harming cows, reported Bar and Bench. Javed was charged under Sections 3, 5 and 8 of the Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act.

Justice Yadav noted that cow protection is not a responsibility of only one religion. He said that since the cow is a part of Indian culture, the work of saving the culture is the responsibility of every citizen irrespective of religion. Justice Yadav said in his bail order that the country will prosper only if the cow is revered.

The HC remarked that while people of different religions live in India and may worship differently, but it’s the only nation where their thinking is the same for the country.

The HC said in its order that in a situation when everyone is working towards a united India and support its faith, some people’s faith and belief are not at all in the interest of the country and they ‘only weaken the country by talking like this’. “In view of the above circumstances, prima facie offence is proved to be committed against the applicant,” the Court noted.

Denying the bail, the court said that bail to the accused might ‘disturb’ the harmony of society at large. The HC noted that the accused is a repeated offender and has committed cow slaughter in past as well.

The HC also expressed concern over the functioning of gaushalas across the state saying the many people working to take care of cows are only concerned about their own interests.