Gita Mittal takes oath as the first woman Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court

Justice Gita Mittal

Justice Gita Mittal was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Saturday. Before being sworn in as the Chief Justice, the court’s Registrar General read out the warrant of Mittal’s appointment.

She was then administered the oath of office by Governor N.N. Vohra at a ceremony at Raj Bhavan here.

Mittal is the first female Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

Former Chief Ministers Farooq and Omar Abdullah, Governor’s advisors, serving and former judges, Chief Secretary B.V.R. Subrahmayan, Director General of Police S.P. Vaid were among those who attended the oath-taking ceremony.