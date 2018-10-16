Girls perform garba on PM Narendra Modi’s composition – Here’s what makes it special

A group of visually challenged girls performs on the song written by the Prime Minister. (IE)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s composition for a garba has become a buzz online. Modi’s garba composition goes: ‘Gaay teno garbo, zile teno garbo; Garbo Gujarat ni garvi mirat che…’ (Garba belongs to whoever sings it, also to whoever embraces its sentiments — garba is Gujarat’s proud legacy).

A group of visually challenged girls performs on the song written by the Prime Minister. The girls are elaborately dressed up for the occasion and give an enthusiastic performance without giving an impression that the 10 girls in the group, are indeed blind.

The video was shot at Andh Kanya Prakash Gruh (AKPG) in Ahmedabad by a Gandhinagar artist, according to a TOI report. The video has gone viral and has been viewed more than 1 lakh times after PM Narendra Modi retweeted it on his official Twitter handle, along with a comment, saying, “Touched to see this. The spirit of this Garba has been brought to life by these daughters! Hope everyone’s having a blessed Navratri.”

Touched to see this. The spirit of this Garba has been brought to life by these daughters! Hope everyone’s having a blessed Navratri. https://t.co/8JjwIJvdTL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 13, 2018

PM’s gesture has left the girls elated. Aarti Sanpa, a student of Class 12, said that it was beyond her imagination that the PM saw her video and shared it too. The group came to know about it only after the trustees told them about incessant calls offering congratulations, TOI reported.

A AKPG coordinator, Smita Shah, told TOI that an artist, Shailesh Gohil, and his team had approached their organisation with the concept and they readily agreed to mark Navratri with the project. Trusta Shah, the choreographer, then worked closely for over two hours daily with the girls for two months. The girls put in extra efforts to mark a niche for themselves and practised garba for another two hours every day on their own. Shah says she is proud of their achievement.

Artist Gohil recalled that his group had set PM Modi’s garba music in 2017 but could not shoot it. Everyone wants to showcase their talent ahead of Navratri and we just decided to provide a platform to the girls from AKPG, he told TOI, adding their performance is phenomenal in the video.

For the girls from AKPG, performing live in front of the PM is still a distant dream and they wish if PM could watch them perform on his next trip to Gujarat. Speaking to TOI, Radha Paner (20), who was one of the girls in the video, said that she and her friends thank the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his appreciation.

PM Modi’s book ‘Sakshi Bhaav’ is a compilation of poems that are his free-flowing dialogues with mother goddess when he was 36.