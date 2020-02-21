Girl who raised pro-Pak slogans at Owaisi’s rally booked for sedition, remanded to 14-day judicial custody

Asaduddin Owaisi watches as organizers prevent Amulya from raising pro-Pakistan slogans. (AP Photo)

The girl who cooked up a storm by raising pro-Pakistan slogans at a rally in the presence of AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi in Bengaluru has been booked under charges of sedition, news agency ANI reported. The girl, identified as 19-year-old Amulya Leona, has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days. Amulya immediately moved a bail plea but it was rejected by the judicial magistrate.

Amulya Leona was arrested last night from Owaisi’s rally in Bengaluru where she had raised “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans from the stage at a rally in Freedom Park in the presence of the AIMIM MP. The rally was organised to anti-CAA protesters and Owaisi was invited to address the gathering.

Soon after Owaisi reached the dais, Amulya took control of the mic and raised “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans. Owaisi himself made an intervention to prevent her from raising the slogan. But the girl appeared adamant and raised the slogan thrice.

The AIMIM supporters and rally organisers were left embarrassed and rushed to the stage tried to stop her. Police officials later intervened and arrested Amulya from the venue.

B Ramesh, DCP Bengaluru (West) said a case under 124A(sedition), 153A&B (promoting enmity between different groups,& imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) has been filed against her.

Later, Owaisi addressed the gathering and said he did not agree with the woman. The AIMIM leader said, “Neither me nor my party has any link with her. We denounce her. The organisers should not have invited her here. If I knew this, I would not have come here. We are for India and we no way support our enemy nation Pakistan.”

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said the woman had links with Naxals in the past and called for action against organisations behind her.

Police said that officials will question the organisers of the event in connection with the incident.