Girl killed as wall collapses due to heavy rains in Muzaffarnagar

An eight-year-old girl was killed and her sister seriously injured when a wall collapsed on them following heavy rains in a village in neighbouring Shamli district, police said Monday. The incident took place in Barala village in the Kairana police station area. Sumaiyya and Sadia were passing through the neighbourhood when a wall collapsed on them, Circle Officer Rajesh Tiwari said.

They were rushed to a hospital, where Sumaiyya was declared dead. Sadia has suffered injuries and is undergoing treatment, he said. He said prima facie the incident took place due to heavy rains.

The authorities have announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the girls’ family. Meanwhile, two daily wagers were seriously injured in an incident of lightning strike at Fugana village in Muzaffarnagar Sunday, police said. They were reports of several kutcha houses collapsing due to heavy rains in Dagar village in the district.