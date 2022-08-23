Girl can marry without parents’ consent after attaining puberty under Muslim laws: Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said that a girl, who has attained puberty, can marry without the consent of her parents under Muslim laws. The girl, even when she is a minor, will also have the right to reside with her husband and the provisions of POCSO will not apply to the husband.

The observations, made by Justice Jasmeet Singh, came during a hearing in a case of a Muslim couple who married on March 11 against the wishes of the girl’s parents. While the man is 25 years old, the girl was aged 15 in March, according to the police and the girl’s family. However, as per the Aadhaar card produced before the court by her counsel, she is over 19 years old.

“It is thus clear that as per Mohammedan Law, the girl who had attained the age of puberty could marry without consent of her parents and had the right to reside with her husband even when she was less than 18 years of age and thus otherwise (is a) minor girl,” Justice Singh said in an order dated August 17, the full copy of which was released on Monday evening, reported The Indian Express.

The court further said the state has no business to enter her private space and separate the couple provided the girl has wilfully consented to the marriage and is happy.

“The doing of the same will tantamount to encroachment of personal space by the state,” the court said in the order.

The couple had moved court in April seeking police protection and sought appropriate directions to ensure that nobody separates them. The parents of the girl, on March 5, registered a case with the police in Dwarka district alleging that the minor was kidnapped. Section 376 (rape) of the IPC and section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act were added to the case later.

However, the counsel for the girl told the court that she is pregnant and had eloped with the man out of her own free will and consent.

Significantly, the Delhi HC said that an earlier ruling which held that POCSO is will apply to Muslim law will not apply in this case since the girl and the man involved were not married in that case, sexual relationship was established prior to marriage, and the accused had refused to marry the prosecutrix.

Holding that the petitioners are lawfully wedded to each other and cannot be denied the company of each other as it is the “essence of the marriage”. The court also held that their separation will only cause more trauma to the girl and her unborn child, and directed the police to ensure the protection of the couple