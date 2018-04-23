Girl abducted from Delhi, recovered from madrassa in Ghaziabad

A minor girl abducted from Delhi has been recovered from a madrassa in Ghaziabad. (IE)

A minor girl abducted from Delhi has been recovered from a madrassa in Ghaziabad. The police said the 10-year-old was kidnapped and a case was registered in Ghazipur police station in east Delhi on April 21. Delhi Police raided the seminary situated in Neelmani colony in Ghaziabad on Sunday night.

“The raid was successful since the minor and the maulvi were nabbed from a room,” said Rakesh Singh, Inspector in-charge of Sahibabad police station. Delhi police said they send the girl for a medical examination.