Giriraj Singh targets Nitish Kumar, Ram Vilas Paswan for Iftaar party; draws criticism

Union minister Giriraj Singh drew sharp criticism from his party and its Bihar ally JD(U) after he posted photographs of iftaar parties hosted by state political leaders and questioned why such events were not organised on Navratri.

The BJP’s Bihar allies reacted sharply first, reminding Singh about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal of sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas and demanding that the BJP leadership take cognizance of his remarks.

Sources said that following criticism from different quarters including allies, BJP president and Union home minister Amit Shah cautioned Singh against making such remarks in the future.

However, Singh has not reacted to his remarks, which are still on this Twitter timeline. JD(U) spokesperson KC Tyagi said Singh’s tweet was against the spirit of the NDA and against the statement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who in the first meeting of NDA MPs after the Lok Sabha victory had asked to win the trust of minorities.

“This roja iftari, attended by Nitish Kumar, Sushil Modi and Ram Vilas Paswan, was an effort to win the confidence of the minority community,” he said, adding that the Prime Minister has cautioned party leaders from making such remarks.

The LJP’s central parliamentary board chairman Chirag Paswan tweeted, “The fundamental principle of sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas is in the spirit of LJP since its foundation. I am happy that PM Narendra Modi too has repeated that mantra. Festival celebrations brings harmony in society. Such questions raise fingers on Indian traditions.”

The remark from Singh — a BJP MP from Begusarai— also comes at a time when ties between the BJP and JD(U) are already strained over the composition of the Union Cabinet.