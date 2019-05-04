Giriraj Singh seeks apology from Sitaram Yechury for linking Hinduism with violence

Patna | Updated: May 4, 2019 11:47:16 PM

Hindus are a peace-loving community who feed jaggery to ants, give water to plants and offer milk to snakes, but they can also retaliate to destroy the "asuras", Singh said.

Union minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday said CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury’s comment linking Hinduism with violence has hurt the sentiment of the Hindus and he should apoligise.

“Many kings and principalities have fought battles in the country. Even the Ramayana and Mahabharata are also filled with instances of violence,” the CPI(M) leader had said in Bhopal on Friday.

“Yechury’s statement has hurt the sentiments of Hindus but their anger has not become known immediately as they nare tolerant. These leaders are born as Hindus but have become leaders by abusing Hindus. Yechury should seek apology from the entire Hindu community for his comment, Singh said

The union minister of state for micro, small and medium enterprises has been locked in a triangular battle in Begusarai constituency with CPI’s Kanhaiya Kumar and RJD’s Tanveer Hasan.

Singh expressed surprise that the Election Commission has not taken cognizance of Yechury’s assertion that Ramayana and Mahabharata were replete with instances of violence. PTI

