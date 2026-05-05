Assembly Election Results 2026: The Assembly election results on May 4 delivered a seismic political shift across five states and one Union Territory, covering 832 seats and over 276 million voters. In a day marked by major victories and upsets, voters rejected entrenched dynasties and long-standing regimes, paving the way for dramatic changes in India’s political landscape.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stormed to power in West Bengal, ending 15 years of Trinamool Congress rule with a commanding performance. Actor Vijay’s newly-formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) delivered a stunning debut in Tamil Nadu, shattering the six-decade Dravidian duopoly. In Assam, the NDA secured a hat-trick victory under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while the UDF staged a comeback in Kerala after a decade of Left rule. In Puducherry, the NDA retained power with Chief Minister N Rangasamy at the helm.

What made the verdict truly historic was the emergence of “giant slayers” in every state. From defectors and local activists to first-time candidates, some underdogs toppled sitting Chief Ministers, veteran ministers, and powerful political families. Suvendu Adhikari humbling Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur, VS Babu defeating MK Stalin in Kolathur, and several other defeats reflected voters’ hunger for change and signalled a powerful anti-incumbency wave that redrew the political map in a single day.

West Bengal: BJP breaks through TMC’s 15-year rule

A BJP tsunami drowned Trinamool Congress (TMC), propelling the party to its first ever government. Slayers dismantled strongholds.

Suvendu Adhikari: Mamata Banerjee’s nemesis, crushed the TMC chief and West Bengal CM in her Bhabanipur bastion by 15,105 votes. He sealed his dominance, retaining Nandigram seat too. Adhikari, is a civil engineer-turned-MP from Tamluk, the ex-TMC heavyweight defected to BJP in 2020, fuelling the party’s Bengal surge. Known for sharp attacks on TMC’s ‘syndicate raj’ and poll violence, His leadership propelled BJP to 207 seats, ending 15 years of TMC rule.

Sarbari Mukherjee: BJP’s Sarbari Mukherjee crushed TMC’s Debabrata Majumdar in Jadavpur by 27,716 votes, securing a massive urban victory. Mukherjee is a rising BJP face in Bengal, who stunned everyone by demolishing TMC heavyweight in Jadavpur- claiming the urban Kolkata bastion in the 2026 elections. She is a dedicated party worker from south Kolkata and an activist who built her campaign on anti-TMC anger over corruption, violence and cut-money culture. Her victory symbolises BJP’s urban penetration, turning a Left-TMC stronghold into a lotus bloom amid the party’s state-wide tsunami.

Bharat Chettri: Chettri toppled BGPM’s Ruden Sada Lepcha in Kalimpong by 21,000 votes, breaching the hills’ previous record. Bharat Chettri, a BJP loyalist from West Bengal’s hills, made headlines by crushing Lepcha during assembly polls. Representing the sensitive Gorkha-dominated region, the local leader rode BJP’s development push and anti-TMC wave to secure a breakthrough victory, helping the party breach hill strongholds en route to its historic 207-seat sweep.

Ashim Kumar: BJP’s Kumar ousted TMC’s Sougata Kumar Burman in Ranaghat Dakshin, ending local hegemony. Kumar ended TMC’s long local dominance in this Nadia district seat. He is a local activist known for championing Hindu interests and anti-violence stands.

Tamil Nadu: TVK’s ‘Vijay effect’ buries Dravidian giants

Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) obliterated DMK-AIADMK’s six-decade grip, seizing 108 seats. Grassroots disruptors led the charge.

VS Babu, a party veteran, stunned in Kolathur, unseating CM MK Stalin (who had been unbeaten since 2011) by 8,795 votes. Babu was once a close associate of DMK president. He had also served as the North Chennai district secretary of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and was elected to the Assembly in 2006 from the Purasawalkam constituency.

K Vijay Dhamu, a auto driver and TVK newbie, demolished ex-finance minister D Jayakumar (who had held the seat since 1991) in Royapuram by 55,000 votes. An auto driver by profession for over 15 years, Dhamu recently transitioned into a small auto-consultancy business. He is a veteran of the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (VMI), actor Vijay’s fan network. He has spent years conducting local charity drives, blood donations, and welfare camps in the Royapuram area.

KA Sengottaiyan routed DMK’s Nallasivam in Gobichettipalayam by 16,000 votes. The 77-year-old veteran politician was appointed as the Chief Organiser of the TVK party in November 2025. Sengottaiyan, who has spent five decades in AIADMK, was expelled from his party in October last year. He was elected from the Gobichettipalayam Assembly constituency in 2021.

Sabarinathan R hammered DMK’s Prabhakara Raja by 27,086 votes (76,092 total votes received), who is TVK’s disruption poster child. Sabarinathan, a dynamic TVK warrior under Vijay’s banner, hammered DMK heavyweight in Tamil Nadu polls. This triumph underscored TVK’s disruptive debut, shattering Dravidian duopoly in a key seat and propelling the party to 108 wins amid anti-incumbency fury.

Tired of Dravidian alternation, voters embraced Vijay’s youth appeal and anti-incumbency pitch.

Assam: NDA hammers Congress stalwarts

NDA’s third consecutive win crossed 100/126 seats under CM Himanta Biswa Sarma- BJP’s record 82. Congress heavyweights fell hard.

Hitendra Nath Goswami, a Jorhat veteran, crushed state chief and CM-aspirant Gaurav Gogoi by 23,182 votes. He is a long‑time legislator and a senior BJP leader who has served multiple terms as a Member of the Assam Legislative Assembly from the Jorhat constituency. He previously belonged to the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), under which he first won assembly elections in 1991, 1996, and 2001, and later served as Assam’s Minister of Power from 1996 to 2001.

Pallab Lochan Das, a battle-hardened BJP leader, crushed senior Congress figure Jayanta Borah by over 25,000 votes in Assam’s Biswanath during the 2026 assembly polls. This emphatic win fueled NDA’s hat-trick to 102 seats, highlighting BJP’s grip on upper Assam amid pro-incumbency for CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Allies BPF/AGP added 20; Congress slumped to just 63, proving anti-incumbency’s selective bite.

Kerala: UDF slayers crack LDF fortress

UDF’s dramatic comeback after 10 LDF years boosted Congress nationally. Local heroes exposed Left cracks.

Parakkal Abdulla, IUML candidate, defeated CPI(M)’s KP Kunhammedkutty Master in Kuttiadi by over 10,000 votes.

V Kunhikrishnan, UDF independent-backed, crushed CPI-M’s TI Madhusoodanan in Payyanur. Kunhikrishnan, a former district committee member and an auditor, broke ranks after accusing Madhusoodanan of financial irregularities involving funds collected for slain party worker CV Dhanraj’s family, money raised for the Payyannur area committee office, and funds mobilised for 2021 Assembly election.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar credited anti-Pinarayi sentiment and Modi’s vision, leaving Left stateless.

Puducherry: NDA edges out traditional rivals

NR Congress-BJP held (12+4 seats), with CM N Rangasamy safe in Thattanchavady. NDA upstarts quietly felled Congress-DMK in key spots; TVK debuted with two seats, eroding old centers.



These slayers- from Suvendu Adhikari’s double-kill (Bhabanipur and Nandigram) to VS Babu’s CM shock- signal democracy’s disruptive pulse. As strongholds crumble, India’s political map redraws toward bold newcomers.