GI tag for Rasagola: Odisha to submit data by August 1st week

The Odisha government on Wednesday said it would furnish detailed information seeking Geographical Indication (GI) tag for ‘Odishara Rasagola’ by the first week of August.

“We had received a letter from the office of the Geographical Indications Registry, Chennai in last week of June this year seeking detailed information on 14 questions on this issue within a month. In reply, we had informed them that we would furnish the details by August 21,” said Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Minister Prafulla Samal.

He, however, said the government has decided to submit the compliance report in the first week of August.

The Geographical Indications Registry has asked several information including submission of documentary proof that substantiates the origin of Odishara Rasagola in the state.

On the other hand, Finance Minister Sashi Bhusan Behera said the state government had already replied to some of the questions and details and the remaining will be provided soon.

The Odisha Small Industries Corporation (OSIC) in February had filed for GI for the ‘Odishara Rasagola’ with the Geographical Indications Registry (GI) office based in Chennai.

The government moved seeking GI tag after West Bengal was awarded the GI tag for its own variant ‘Banglara Rasagulla’ in November last year.

Meanwhile, the government has collected the data about the Rasagola makers and recorded the methods of preparing it to submit the report to GI office.

“The process is underway to provide the details sought from the GI office on Rasagola. We have collected the data about 435 Rasagola traders in the state. Besides, the video of Rasagola traders has been recorded involving the method of preparation and consumers’ feedback. The CD of the video and all the data will be submitted at the GI Registry office within a scheduled time,” said an official.

Meanwhile, people in Odisha on Wednesday celebrated Rasagola Dibasa which coincides with the Niladri Bije of Lord Jagannath and his siblings in Puri. Rasagola is offered to the deities on the occasion.

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand art to mark the celebration of Rasagola Dibasa in the state.