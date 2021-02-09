Ghulam Nabi Azad’s farewell: PM Narendra Modi gets emotional; Ramdas Athawale leaves House in splits

PM Narendra Modi said that the person replacing Ghulam Nabi Azad as the leader of opposition will have difficulty matching his stature.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today got emotional while delivering a farewell speech in Rajya Sabha for members who will be retiring this month. Recalling a 2006 incident in which some Gujarati tourists were killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, PM Modi recalled how he, as then CM of the state, had received a call from then J&K CM Ghulam Nabi Azad expressing his concern over the issue. PM Modi said that Azad’s concern was just like that of a family member. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Ghulam Nabi Azad was the first person to call him after the attack. The PM recalled that when he and Azad were CMs of their respective states, they used to have frequent conversations on different issues.

PM Modi said that the person who will be replacing Azad will have a difficult task matching his work as Leader of the Opposition. The PM said that Azad was not only concerned about his party but also about the country and the House. PM Modi expressed his gratitude to him for his services to the nation.

From ANI Archives 30 July 2007: Then J&K CM Ghulam Nabi Azad sees off terrorist attack victims from Gujarat Earlier today, PM Modi got emotional in Parliament when referring to this incident

A day before, PM Modi had lauded Azad for praising the conduct of elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

While PM Narendra Modi gave a tearful sendoff to Azad, RPI leader Ramdas Athawale’s farewell message left the House reeling in laughter. In his farewell message which was in typical Athawale poetry form, the Rajya Sabha MP said that Azad should return to the House. Speaking on a lighter note, he said that if the Congress is unwilling to bring him back, NDA is ready to bring him back to the house. Athawale went on to add that he also used to be a part of the UPA and if he can cross over to NDA, then Azad should also consider the option.