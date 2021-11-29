  • MORE MARKET STATS

Ghulam Nabi Azad says no point raising Article 370 in Parliament; Omar Abdullah hits back

By: |
November 29, 2021 2:14 PM

Slamming Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that former prime minister "Jawaharlal Nehru was behind Article 370".

Slamming Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that former prime minister "Jawaharlal Nehru was behind Article 370".

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday said that there was no point in the Opposition raising the issue of Article 370, saying that they have already raised it in the Parliament for two years. He also reiterated his demand to restore statehood of Jammu and Kashmir, which has been bifurcated into two Union Territories – Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

“There’s no point in raising Article 370 which we have raised in Parliament for 2 years. Govt has conceded nothing but Statehood. Our demand is restoration of Statehood and conduct of elections in J&K without any delay,” he said.

Related News

However, slamming Azad, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that former prime minister “Jawaharlal Nehru was behind Article 370”.

“Article 370 is a legacy of the Congress. If Congress is not ready to save its own legacy, how can they save others,” Abdullah said.

On Sunday, Abdullah raised concern over the rising `militancy` in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference (NC) leader said that youths of Kashmir are ready to take up arms due to anger against the government.

The Congress Working Committee’s resolution on August 6, 2019, which continues to be the official party stand, states, “The CWC deplores the unilateral, brazen and totally undemocratic manner in which Article 370 of the Constitution was abrogated and the state of Jammu and Kashmir was dismembered by misinterpreting the provisions of the Constitution. Every principle of constitutional law, states’ rights, parliamentary procedure and democratic governance was violated.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Ghulam Nabi Azad says no point raising Article 370 in Parliament Omar Abdullah hits back
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Uttarakhand elections: PM Modi to address rally in Dehradun on Dec 4, launch projects worth Rs 4,000 cr
2Farm Laws Repeal Bill passed in Lok Sabha amid Opposition uproar
3Alert sounded by intel agencies after Sikhs for Justice urges farmers to hoist ‘Khalistani’ flat at Parliament