Ghulam Nabi Azad says no point raising Article 370 in Parliament; Omar Abdullah hits back

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday said that there was no point in the Opposition raising the issue of Article 370, saying that they have already raised it in the Parliament for two years. He also reiterated his demand to restore statehood of Jammu and Kashmir, which has been bifurcated into two Union Territories – Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

“There’s no point in raising Article 370 which we have raised in Parliament for 2 years. Govt has conceded nothing but Statehood. Our demand is restoration of Statehood and conduct of elections in J&K without any delay,” he said.

However, slamming Azad, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that former prime minister “Jawaharlal Nehru was behind Article 370”.

“Article 370 is a legacy of the Congress. If Congress is not ready to save its own legacy, how can they save others,” Abdullah said.

On Sunday, Abdullah raised concern over the rising `militancy` in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference (NC) leader said that youths of Kashmir are ready to take up arms due to anger against the government.

The Congress Working Committee’s resolution on August 6, 2019, which continues to be the official party stand, states, “The CWC deplores the unilateral, brazen and totally undemocratic manner in which Article 370 of the Constitution was abrogated and the state of Jammu and Kashmir was dismembered by misinterpreting the provisions of the Constitution. Every principle of constitutional law, states’ rights, parliamentary procedure and democratic governance was violated.”